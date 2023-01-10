Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket has failed in the UK.





London CNN —

Virgin Orbits took off for the first time from British soil on Monday from Newquay, County Cornwall, England, 245 miles west of London. But nearly two hours after the plane left the ground and the rocket fired its engines to dive into space, Virgin Orbit said the launch had failed.

In a Virgin Orbit live stream covering the launch process, Christopher Relf, ​​head of systems engineering and validation at Virgin Orbit, said that LauncherOne appears to have encountered an anomaly that prevented it from entering orbit for this mission. LauncherOne is the name of the air-launched rockets mounted under the wings of Cosmic Girl aircraft.

The rocket, which appeared to launch from a 747 jet without problems, had no people on board, only a satellite. Reif had previously confirmed that the rocket’s second stage would pass through orbit, preparing to ignite the engines for a second burnout. However, he later revealed that it did not go as intended.

We’re looking at the information and data we’re getting, he added. And we will be back with you soon with more.

A follow-up tweet from Virgin Orbit echoed Relf’s comments and read: We are evaluating information.

The Virgin Orbits Cosmic Girl aircraft and crew returned safely to the ground after launch Monday, the company confirmed in a livestream.

Shares of the company, which had already fallen nearly 9% during Monday’s trading hours, fell another 28% hours later. As of 8:00 PM EST, the price is $1.40 per share.

Monday’s event was aimed at the first successful launch in the UK, but technically the rocket was designed to be launched while Cosmic Girl is flying.

The modified Boeing 747 flew about 35,000 feet (10.7 km) before releasing rockets strapped under its wings.

Virgin Orbit expected LauncherOne to travel between 310 and 745 miles (499 and 1199 km) above Earth’s surface and then eject nine satellites into low Earth orbit.

The cause of the rocket failure was not immediately clear.

The launch targeted the first launch of Virgin Orbit, the Western European commercial satellite subsidiary of Richard Bransons Virgin Group, and the first launch of Virgin Orbit outside the United States.

Since January 2021, the US-based company has conducted four successful launches from California’s Mojave Desert. The company has also had one failure before. Virgin Orbits made its first launch attempt in California in May 2020, but failed due to engine problems.

Prior to the flight, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart described the UK mission as a historic endeavor.

The launch marks the start of a new era for the UK space industry and new partnerships between industry, government and allies, he said in a statement released Friday.

The satellites on board Monday were owned by seven customers, including private companies and government agencies. Among other things, the satellites are expected to be used to combat illegal trafficking, smuggling, terrorism and reduce the environmental impact of production, a press release said Friday.

Named Start Me Up after a 1981 song by the Rolling Stones, the mission was a joint venture between Virgin Orbit, the British Space Agency, the Cornwall Regional Government and the Royal Air Force.

The launch was expected to mark a major milestone in the UK’s growing commercial satellite sector.

Morgan Stanley has been building commercial spaceports for years to gain a bigger share of the fast-growing global space market, which it estimates will be worth more than $1 trillion by 2040.

According to the latest government figures, between 2019 and 2020, the $16.5 billion ($20 billion) space industry directly supported about 47,000 jobs.

British Space Agency deputy director Ian Annett said Friday’s launch signaled a new era for the British space industry. [it] It has firmly established itself on the map as Europe’s number one destination for commercial small satellite launches.

The development of new orbital launch capabilities is already generating growth, stimulating investment and creating jobs in Cornwall and other communities across the UK, he added.

The small satellite launch industry is a fast-growing business worldwide, but especially in the United States. Virgin Orbit is the first of a long list of startups attempting to build small rockets that can put lightweight satellites into orbit quickly and inexpensively, one of a growing business model with dozens of global competitors. But the industry is also known for being fickle. Other small rocket startups have also failed in recent months and years, including US-based companies such as Firefly and Astra.

