The United States Women’s National Youth Team slate kicks off 2023 with a combined U-18/U-19 training camp in Carson, Calif.





CHICAGO (January 9, 2023) US Soccer will kick off its 2023 Junior Women’s National Team lineup with a combined 34-player Under-18 and Under-19 training camp at the US Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif. .

US U-20 WYNT Head Coach Tracey Kevins and US U-17 WYNT Head Coach Natalia Astrain will lead the camp along with US U-16 WYNT Head Coach Patchy Toledo and US U-16 WYNT Head Coach 15 WYNT Katie Schoepfer as helpers. LSU assistant coach Tiffany Hansen will serve as the goaltending coach.

Kevins and Astrain have called up 34 players with the roster full of players who represented the United States at the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups last year.

Goalkeeper Victoria Safradin, defenders Ella Emri, Savannah King, Cameron Roller and Gisele Thompson, midfielders Riley Jackson, Lauren Martinho and Charlotte Kohler as well as forwards Melina Rebimbas and Taylor Suarez all played for the United States during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. . Defender Allyssa Gonzalez and forward Mia Oliaro would have made the squad had they not been injured.

Goalkeeper Teagan Wy along with midfielders Olivia Moultrie and Jaedyn Shaw were all part of the squad that played at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Defender Evelyn Shores and forward Mia Minestrella just missed out on the U-20 WWC roster.

Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC) and Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), the 2022 Young American Soccer Player of the Year, are the only two professional players on the camp. Moultrie is the youngest player to score in the NWSL and Shaw, who made her professional debut last season, is the youngest player to score in her NWSL debut.

Of the 34 players called up, 16 are currently playing college, 16 are finishing their youth club careers and two are pros. Midfielders Sofia Cook and Ally Lemos come into camp to help UCLA win the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

All players in the camp are eligible for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024, the host of which has yet to be determined. Players born on or after January 1, 2004 are eligible for the U-20 WYNT player pool. Players born on or after January 1, 2005 are eligible for the WYNT U-19 player pool and players born on or after January 1, 2006 are eligible for the WYNT U-18 player pool. Twenty-one players from this camp were born in 2004 and 13 were born in 2005.

USA U-18/U-19 YOUNG WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM JANUARY CAMP (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Nona Reason (UNC; Noblesville, Indiana), Batoul Reda (Dayton; Dearborn, Michigan), Victoria Safradin (SC Internationals; Eastlake, Ohio), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

DEFENDERS (11): Tessa Dellarose (UNC; Grindstone, PA), Ella Emri (San Diego Surf; San Diego, CA), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, CA), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Aurora, Colo.) , Alyssa Gonzalez (San Diego Surf; San Diego, CA), Savannah King (Slammers FC HB Koge; West Hills, CA) Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, TX), Molly McDougal (Mississippi State; Prosper, TX), Cameron Roller (Solar SC; Sherman, Texas), Evelyn Shores (Tophat SC; Atlanta, Georgia), Gisele Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, CA)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Sofia Cook (UCLA; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Jill Flammia (Virginia; Manakin-Sabot, Va.), Riley Jackson (Concorde Fire; Roswell, Ga.), Charlotte Kohler (MVLA; Woodside, Calif.) . ), Ally Lemos (UCLA; Glendora, CA), Lauren Martinho (NC Courage; Cary, NC), Delaney Matriano (Notre Dame; Cleveland, Ohio), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, CA), Olivia Moultrie ( Portland Thorns FC; Wilsonville, Oregon), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; Frisco, TX)

FORWARDS (9): Maggie Cagle (Virginia; Phoenix, Arizona), Jordynn Dudley (United Futbol Academy; Milton, Georgia), Lumi Kostmayer (Stanford; Southfield, Michigan), Mia Minstrella (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, CA). ), Mia Oliaro (NC Courage; Chapel Hill, NC), Katherine Rader (Duke; Stuart, Fla.), Melina Rebimbas (PDA; Warren, NJ), Ally Sentnor (UNC; Hanson, Mass.), Taylor Suarez ( Charlotte SA; Charlotte, North Carolina)

