Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to US hospital | Election News





Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital in the US state of Florida after suffering abdominal pain, his wife has confirmed.

My dear, I come to inform you that my husband Jair Bolsonaro is under observation in the hospital due to abdominal discomfort following the stabbing he received in 2018 from a former member of the PSOL, wrote Michelle Bolsonaro on Instagram. Monday, referring to the acronym for Brazils Socialism and Liberty Party.

We pray for his health and for Brazil. God bless us, she added.

The news comes as Brazilian security forces have arrested around 1,500 Bolsonaro supporters after dismantling a protest camp in the country’s capital, Brasilia, following a weekend attack on government buildings.

On Sunday, rioters stormed offices associated with Brazil’s three branches of government, the Supreme Court, Congress and the executive to protest the 2022 election, which Bolsonaro lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula. da Silva.

A source told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that Bolsonaro’s condition was nothing to worry about.

The former army captain, who served as Brazil’s 38th president, was previously hospitalized with abdominal problems following the 2018 knife attack at a campaign rally. The knife attack left the divisive far-right leader in intensive care for weeks.

Bolsonaro has undergone at least four surgeries since the attack, which was carried out by a suspect who was later declared psychologically unfit to stand trial. The suspect claimed to be acting on orders from God.

Bolsonaro, the front-runner at the time, won the 2018 election but continued to be in and out of hospital with pain and bowel obstruction. His 2022 campaign was interrupted by brief hospital stays as doctors carried out tests to ensure his health.

Bolsonaro ultimately lost his re-election bid in a runoff in October, winning 49.1% of the vote to Lulas’ 50.9. But even after the election, Bolsonaro refused to back down, maintaining long periods of public silence in the wake of his defeat.

Amid failing approval ratings before and during the campaign, Bolsonaro had spread false claims that Brazil’s electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud, prompting protests long before the first ballot.

After his defeat, Bolsonaros supporters took to the streets to echo those demands. A coalition of political supporters of Bolsonaros also filed a legal complaint challenging his loss in the Superior Electoral Court, but it was firmly rejected.

Yet unrest surrounding the election results continued. In the days leading up to Lulas’ inauguration on January 1, a suspect in an alleged bomb plot was arrested and security was tightened in the region of Brazil’s capital. Carrying firearms in public has also been temporarily banned.

Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators had camped outside military barracks, calling on the military to intervene to remove Lula from office. A group of protesters also attempted to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia on the day Lulas’ victory was certified last month.

On December 30, two days before he was due to leave office, Bolsonaro boarded his presidential plane for Orlando, Florida, where he remains while hospitalized.

Analysts say Bolsonaro may have fled the country to avoid possible criminal or election investigations.

While in office, Bolsonaro enjoyed presidential immunity, which protected him from arrest unless convicted by Brazil’s Supreme Court. Once removed from office, however, he could be prosecuted in lower courts.

Bolsonaro currently faces four ongoing criminal investigations, led by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. They include allegations that Bolsonaro pressured federal police to protect his sons, spread false claims about the election and used the presidential office to perpetuate disinformation. Investigations are also underway into the recent attacks in the capital.

In an address before he left for Florida, Bolsonaro publicly distanced himself from any acts of violence and condemned the foiled bomb plot as an act of terrorism.

But he also told his followers that he had lost the battle but not the war. CNN Brazil quoted the former president as saying he would be back in Brazil soon.

Bolsonaro’s presence in the United States has proven to be a source of contention, with politicians pushing for his extradition to Brazil.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared Sunday’s attack in the Brazilian capital to the events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

Almost 2 years to the day the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempting to do the same in Brazil, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. We must be in solidarity with [Lulas] democratically elected government. The United States must stop granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, a fellow Democrat, echoed those sentiments. Bolsonaro should not take refuge in Florida, where he is hiding from responsibility for his crimes, he wrote on Twitter.

The Associated Press reported that prior to his hospitalization, Bolsonaro hosted supporters at his temporary home in a gated community in Orlando, not far from the Disney World resort.

He signed autographs and took photos with fans, some of whom wore Make Brazil Great Again shirts, a variation of the Make America Great Again slogan made popular by Trump.

While US President Joe Biden’s administration condemned Sunday’s attack in Brazil, US State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to discuss Bolsonaro’s immigration status at a press conference. Monday, citing privacy rules.

But Price basically explained that people entering the United States on a temporary visa must apply to adjust their status with the US Department of Homeland Security before their visa expires, or else apply for a new visa. If they fail to do so, they may be subject to expulsion from the country.

Price also told reporters that the United States had not received any inquiries from Brazil regarding the former president.

If there is a law enforcement issue that needs to be decided between the United States and Brazil, we have well-honed, well-rehearsed processes to do so. And were ready to do it, Price said.

Later in the day, the White House said Biden condemned the violence and attack on democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil’s capital during a phone call with Lula on Monday afternoon.

The US president also asked his Brazilian counterpart to travel to Washington, DC, for talks in early February, and Lula accepted the invitation, the statement said.

