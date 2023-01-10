Canada finalizes deal to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets





TORONTO (AP) Canada will spend billions to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. under a deal announced Monday that aims to end years of deliberation over its aging fleet and fulfill its obligations to defend North American airspace.

The first four aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2026 with full operational capability for the fleet expected between 2032 and 2034.

The government has budgeted approximately C$19 billion (US$15 billion) for the purchase of what is the biggest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Each jet costs around US$85 million. The full lifecycle of the program is expected to cost $70 billion ($52 billion).

Canada has a close defense relationship with the United States, which includes joint missions in North American airspace. Canada also has obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The announcement comes as Trudeau is due to meet US President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico.

The government last year said Lockheed Martins F-35 was considered the highest-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet to replace aging F-18s, deciding against Boeings Super Hornet. Meanwhile, Canada purchased Australian F-18s to help extend the life of Canada’s F-18 program through 2032.

Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau said Canada would not buy the F-35. A former Canadian Conservative government announced the purchase of the F-35 in 2010, but Trudeau’s Liberal government delayed the purchase and opened the tender to competition.

As our world darkens with Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific, this project has taken on increased importance, especially the importance interoperability with our allies, Defense Minister Anita Anand.

We must ensure that, especially in this changing global strategic environment, we fulfill our obligations to NORAD and NATO.

Asked about the Liberals’ change of position, Anand said: The plane has matured. And now we see that many of our allies, eight countries in particular, are using the F-35.

Lockheed Martin said in a statement that a total of nine countries currently operate F-35s, with more than 890 jets in service today.

Last month, German lawmakers gave the go-ahead for the purchase of 35 F-35 fighter jets.

Nelson Wiseman, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said it was inevitable that Canada would opt for the F-35, especially since many other Western allies have purchased the F-35.

The Liberals opposed the purchase a few years ago when they were in opposition. They did it because the Conservative government was in favor of it, Wiseman said. Unlike Americans, Canadians generally oppose increased defense spending and the F-35 is expensive. The proposed purchase was criticized by the public when the Tories were in power and the Liberals wanted to take advantage of it, she said.

Wiseman said Biden would welcome the investment the F-35s are being made in Fort Worth, Texas, but the United States has been waiting for it for some time, so it won’t come as a surprise to Biden. Maintaining and operating the jets is expected to involve 3,300 jobs and add $425 million a year to Canada’s GDP, the Canadian government has said.

Canada’s decision to purchase the F-35 was welcomed by the Air Force Lieutenant General. Mike Schmidt, the senior US officer responsible for managing the stealth fighter project outside the Pentagon.

Canada is our friend and close ally, Schmidt said in a statement. The F-35 is the best in the world, offering unparalleled interoperability to America, Canada and the 15 other nations that have chosen the fighter. It’s a global game changer.

