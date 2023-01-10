With Drag Drawing Fire in the US, RuPaul’s DragCon UK is a family affair.





After a three-year pandemic hiatus, one of the world’s largest drag conferences, RuPauls DragCon UK, returned to London over the weekend. The three-day event, which drew approximately 150 drag performers and thousands of drag fans from around the world, came amidst controversy over the art of drag in the United States.

Drag gained mainstream popularity across America thanks to critics of the wildly successful RuPauls Drag Race franchise, but insisted that children should not be exposed to drag races, and lawmakers across the country proposed legislation to keep them away.

However, many who attended RuPauls DragCon UK at the London Exhibition Center insisted that drag generally creates a safe space for children to enjoy the best performances and, in some cases, freedom. themselves.

RuPaul (center) joins drag queens at RuPaul’s DragCon UK ribbon cutting event in London on January 6, 2023. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Diggory Alberts, 11, from the UK, said she lives and breathes RuPaul’s Drag Race and takes pride in perfecting her dance skills so she can excel as her drag persona, Ruby Rose.

On the second day of the conference, while drag icon RuPaul DJed, Diggory performed his best dance moves, including death drops and cartwheels, on stage as hundreds of onlookers cheered for him. He said the experience was amazing, especially since there were so many other young kids living and enjoying their lives here.

Diggory, who attended the conference with her 25-year-old sister, said she struggled with the idea that adults, especially lawmakers, would want to keep children away from drag.

He said he could be anyone he wanted after criticizing lawmakers who tried to prevent underage people from attending drag events.

Lady Camden, a drag performer and finalist on season 14 of RuPauls Drag Race, said she didn’t have an outlet to express herself as a child and wished she had access to things like DragCon events. York and Los Angeles).

Lady Camden shows off the pink carpet at RuPauls DragCon UK 2023. Ellie Rudy

I wish I had been more gay and feminine when I was younger, she said. I wish I could go back in time, play with Barbie, wear pink, say what I want to say, and love who I want to love.

Many parents bring their children to DragCon UK not only because they are huge fans of the franchise, but also to expose their children to different arts and people early on.

Maxine, 5, poses with her mom, Trish, at RuPauls DragCon UK 2023 in London. Eli Rudy

I want her to be able to accept people from all walks of life, think openly and truly embrace all diversity, said London resident Trish, who brought her 5-year-old daughter Maxine with her.

Danielle Gosling, from Kent, England, brought her 6-year-old daughter, Dorothy, to the conference. She was outspoken about the art form, saying it was completely graphic.

It’s about fun and expression, about love and equality, and it’s so important for kids to know, she said.

Danielle Gostling and her daughter Dorothy attend RuPauls DragCon UK 2023 in London. Ellie Rudy

In the past few months, at least half a dozen bills have been introduced by state legislators across the United States seeking to limit where and to whom drag can be performed. These measures are specifically aimed at preventing minors from attending drag performances.

Dorothy Gostling says the proposed bill is a bad idea. Can’t stop dragging!

Drag performer Gemini walks the main stage at the kids fashion show during RuPauls DragCon UK in London on January 8, 2023. Eli Rudy

Gemini, an 18-year-old resident of Surrey, England, who has been practicing the art form since she was 12, says drag is empowering. Dressed in a pink velor tracksuit at DragCon UK’s kids’ fashion show on Sunday, the teenager credits drag with helping her overcome emotional struggles and boost her confidence.

As a young gay girl in school you were bullied very often, but I did drag and stuff helped me get over it and made me think that I could be me and be whoever I wanted to be and show off, she said. said.

Drag performer Kitty Scott Claus at RuPauls DragCon UK in London on 6th January 2023. Ellie Rudy

Kitty Scott Claus, a contestant on Season 3 of RuPauls Drag Race UK, succinctly summed up sentiments that seemed prevalent at the meeting.

Drag is for everyone and everyone can enjoy it, she said. Age doesn’t matter if you enjoy dragging.

