US considers banning or restricting gas stoves

The federal government may consider banning gas stoves amid growing concerns about the appliances’ health effects, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Richard Trumka, Jr., commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency would consider a range of options, including restricting the manufacture or import of gas stoves and/or the introduction of emission standards on products, to better protect American consumers.

It’s a hidden danger, Trumka told Bloomberg. All options are on the table. Products that cannot be secured may be prohibited.

About 40 million American households, or about 35%, currently have gas stoves. But scientists have warned over the past 40 years that these stoves, which can release unhealthy levels of pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane and benzene, could harm our health. Various researches showing the health risks of gas stoves, from cardiovascular problems to cancer, are beginning to sway public opinion and make people more concerned about the potential dangers.

Last month, a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that gas stoves may be responsible for one in eight cases of childhood asthma in the United States. And gas stoves aren’t good for the environment, either: they emit so much methane each year that one study found those emissions to be the greenhouse gas equivalent of 500,000 gasoline-powered cars. More than three-quarters of these emissions occurred when the stove was not even in use.

Along with the growing number of searches, some Democratic lawmakers have increasingly insisted on imposing limits or restrictions on devices. Last month, a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to the chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission asking him to review various requirements for gas ranges, including range hoods that meet certain standards and labels for consumers and education campaigns on the risks of gas stoves.

The push for safer stoves is part of a larger movement to completely ban natural gas hookups in buildings, a movement that has picked up a surprising amount of steam. In 2019, Berkeley, California became the first city in the world to ban gas hookups in new buildings; less than four years later, dozens of cities have followed suit, including New York, whose ban, passed at the end of 2021, will come into force this year for small buildings. In September, California became the first state to implement a phase-out of water heaters and natural gas water heaters.

Not surprisingly, the natural gas industry fought these developments tooth and nail. In 2021, emails obtained by E&E News showed the industry spearheaded a coordinated effort to support Republican state lawmakers by proposing laws prohibiting cities and towns from banning natural gas; 20 states, which account for about a third of total natural gas consumption in the United States, have enacted bans since 2020.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and the EPA do not list gas ranges as a significant contributor to air quality or health risks in their technical or public literature, guidance, or requirements, Karen Harbert, president of the American Gas Association, told Bloomberg. The most practical and realistic way to achieve a sustainable future where energy is clean, as well as secure, reliable and affordable, is to ensure that it includes natural gas and the infrastructure that carries it. (Yeah OK.)

Gas stoves seem to have been singled out as a special battleground for fossil fuel boosters, with industry interests presenting gas stoves as somehow superior. The industry has gone so far as to recruit Instagram influencers to get poetic about their stoves, while environmental groups have accused gas interests of being behind restaurant industry challenges to local gas bans .

There’s this misconception that if you want to do gourmet cooking, you have to do it on gas, Trumka told Bloomberg. It is a carefully maintained myth.

