New electric cars in 2023: when will they come





The Lotus Eletre is the British brand’s first SUV owned by Geely, but don’t disappoint just yet. Lotus claims it will be the world’s fastest dual-motor SUV, with three specification levels and a maximum of 893bhp and 726lb ft. That’s alluring power for a supercar, and enough to propel the SUV from 0-62 mph in just 2.95 seconds. Prices start at 89,500 in the UK and come standard with air suspension, active aerodynamics and active ride height.

Peugeot e-308

The Peugeot redesigned 308 will be propelled by an all-electric variant with a 51kWh battery that provides 248 miles in both sport tourer estate and hatchback guise. It can charge up to 100 kW, and you get low-friction tires, aero-focused wheels, and subtle EV-specific design tweaks. Peugeot also claims it will deliver up to 12.7 kWh per 62 miles.

Electric vehicle launch in July

abarth 500e

The 500 EV is a big first step into the world of electric vehicles for Fiats’ performance division, and the company has some big claims ahead of its summer launch. It is one of the most engaging, responsive and dynamic models ever created. It’s backed by a 42 kWh battery producing 152 bhp and 173 lb ft, and it hits 0-62 mph in 7.0 seconds. Immediate midrange power was more of a goal than acceleration, Abarth said. It whizzes from 12-25 mph in under 1 second to 25 mph-35 mph in under 1.5 seconds, which sounds promising on paper.

Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore

The Gran Turismo will also get the lightning treatment and will deliver 745 bhp and a whopping output of 997 lb ft to be exact, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. Its price tag is equally impressive, reaching nearly $200,000. The Porsche Taycan Rival draws power from a 93 kWh battery and a total of three electric motors, enabling all-wheel drive and a charging rate of 270 kW.

Volkswagen ID 3

Upgrades to Volkswagen’s pioneering ID 3 hatchback will include a new, streamlined look as well as a much improved infotainment system, the German automaker said. An update that adds more premium interior materials is also included, and comes nearly three years after the model’s initial launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/new-electric-cars-2023-whats-coming-when The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos