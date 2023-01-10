The United States and the Holocaust reviews the essential doc by Ken Burns which reveals how Hitler was inspired by America | Television





You know what you get with a Ken Burns documentary, and America and the Holocaust (BBC Four) is cut from the familiar fabric of filmmakers. (I say Ken Burns as a sort of cultural shortcut that’s co-directed by Burns and longtime collaborators Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.) These films are long, detailed patchworks of stock photography and historical footage, cut with interviews with historians and people. who were there, all held together by the authoritative voice of Burns’ regular narrator, Peter Coyote.

The three-part series explores the American response to the Nazi persecution of Jews, but, at six o’clock, has ample room to expand its attributions to other countries’ attitudes towards immigration and refugees (the UK n is not spared). The first episode, The Golden Door, is booked by both the Statue of Liberty and the Anne Franks family. In 1934, the Franks fled Germany and moved to Amsterdam, along with hundreds of other Jewish families. Their intention was to reach the United States. Coyote solemnly relates that they found that most Americans wouldn’t let them in.

It paints an unflattering and complicated portrait of the United States, a country plagued by the idea that it is a land of immigrants, but with a historical reality often at odds with its self-image. It reminds viewers of Emma Lazaruss’ 1883 poem The New Colossus, affixed to a bronze plaque inside the Statue of Liberty, with its exhortation to give me your weary, your poor / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe freely, and contrasts with the work of Thomas Bailey Aldrich, who wrote the virulently anti-immigration poem The Unguarded Gates in 1892: O Liberty, White Goddess! Is it ok / To leave the doors unattended? According to historian Peter Hayes, one of the few talking heads available to offer a grim analysis, exclusion is as American as apple pie.

He examines several ideas that are often taken as general truths and carefully dissects them. In 1933 there were nine million Jews in Europe. By 1945, at least two-thirds of them had been murdered. The idea that Americans did not know the extent of what was happening during the Holocaust is refuted time and time again. It was on the radio, in the magazines, in the news. We hear the words of journalists, especially Dorothy Thompson, who reported on the horrors of Nazi Germany and was expelled from the country in 1934. She interviewed Hitler in 1931, portraying him as the very prototype of the little man. The little man was resentful.

There are fascinating details about the complicity of most Hollywood studios, for which Germany was a big market. About 80 million Americans went to the movies once a week in the 1930s, but when they were there, they heard nothing against the Nazis. In 1938, a poll asked Americans if they believed that Jews were responsible, in part or in whole, for what happened to them in Germany. Two-thirds of respondents said they were.

It is the story of an increasingly radical approach to immigration to the United States in the early 20th century, which was popular among government officials and the general populace and made no exception for refugees. It connects the dots with astonishing precision, suggesting that Hitler found inspiration in the United States in his Jim Crow laws, in Henry Ford’s rampant anti-Semitism, in his printed and widely circulated opinions, in his repackaged mass deportations. as repatriation.

The accounts given by historians are intelligent, thought-provoking and never watered down or simplified, which is refreshing in an age of sound bites. But it is the memories of survivors that stick to mind the stories of Jewish children, now very old men and women, whose communities have turned against them. The shock of their neighbors and friends joining in Nazi parades, refusing to play games with them, insulting them and smashing their windows and houses, is palpable even now. Overnight, their attitudes changed, recalls one woman, as if still dazed. She was nine when the Nazis entered Vienna.

The temptation to find modern parallels is strong; there is a lingering feeling that we are no longer learning from the not-so-distant history. Conspiracy theories, populist thugs, isolationism, economic turbulence, unstable governments, none of this is as far away as it should be. You always leave a Burns documentary feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information. At the end of the first episode, which lasts more than two hours, war has not yet broken out in Europe. But it’s an unvarnished story that tries to erase surface myths and it’s well worth your time.

