Two dead after semi-fatal crash on US-12 identified





BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – Two people died after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County Monday afternoon.

(Update 10:11 p.m.) Michigan State Police say a preliminary investigation finds that a driver of a liquid propane carrier was traveling east on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and collided head-on with a gasoline transporter at approximately 3:35 pm Liquid propane escaped from the truck but was quickly contained.

It is unknown at this time what caused the liquid propane truck to cross the median of the roadway. The road remains closed as crews continue to clean up.

The driver of the liquid propane carrier, identified as Christopher Deneen, 35, of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The gasoline truck driver, identified as Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he later died of his injuries.

It is believed that both drivers were wearing seat belts. It is not known whether drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

(Update 5:45 p.m.) Michigan State Police have confirmed the crash is now fatal. Liquid propane was contained; however, crews remain on scene to investigate. Residents are still advised to avoid this area.

(Original 4:36 PM) Michigan State Police say authorities are handling an accident involving two tractor-trailers at the intersection of Portage Road and US Highway 12.

A tractor-trailer is leaking liquid propane, so residents are encouraged to avoid this part of the highway for their safety.

16 News Now observed a medical helicopter arrive at the scene, and it is unclear whether there were any injuries as a result of the accident.

