Virgin Orbit rocket suffers anomaly during first launch from UK





Newquay, UK — The first orbital mission from England didn’t go as planned.

That flight, Virgin Orbit’s “Start Me Up” mission, started off well enough. The company’s aircraft carrier, known as Cosmic Girl, took off from here at Spaceport Cornwall on Monday (January 9) at 5:02 PM EST (2202 GMT).

Cosmic Girl dropped Virgin Orbit’s 70-foot (21-meter) LauncherOne rocket at 6:09 PM EST (2309 GMT) while the plane was off the south-west coast of Ireland. The first stage of the rocket did its job, and the second stage of Launcher One separated as planned about 3.5 minutes after the drop.

The rocket’s upper stage shortly thereafter ended its nearly five-minute burn and entered the long shore. At this stage we knew something was wrong.

“LaunchOne appears to have suffered an anomaly, which has rendered this mission unable to enter orbit,” said Chris Relf, ​​Systems Engineering and Verification Lead at Virgin Orbit, on the mission webcast. Details are not immediately available.

RELATED: Britain really wants a commercial space station

Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl Boeing 747 takes off with a LauncherOne rocket under its wing as it launches its Start Me Up mission from Spaceport Cornwall, England, on January 9, 2023. The mission never reached orbit. (Image credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The failure resulted in the loss of 9 satellites. Such a payload is an orbital manufacturing experiment by the British company Space Forge. several British Defense Cube satellites, including two to study the ionosphere, the upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere where space weather occurs; An global navigation satellite co-financed by the European Space Agency.

Named after a famous 1981 song by the Rolling Stones, “Start Me Up” was an important mission for Virgin Orbit. The company’s previous five orbital flights all originated from Mojave Air and Space Port in southeast California, so “Start Me Up” marked a new launch for the company.

In a pre-launch press conference on Sunday (Jan. 8), Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said the company could return to Spaceport Cornwall later this year and that other locations around the world are also on the lookout.

“We’re excited about the future and hope to get it back as early as the end of this year so we can re-release and get into a rhythm,” said Hart. “We want to be part of the structure of the space community in the UK as well as globally. That is our goal as a company.”

“Start Me Up” was also a big deal in the UK. According to British Space Agency vice-president Ian Annett, tickets to watch Space Girl take off at Spaceport Cornwall, also known as Newquay Airport, sold out faster than tickets to Britain’s iconic Glastonbury music festival.

Space geeks from southwest England’s Cornwall region and beyond braved the cold to witness the historic moment, even as the occasional showers and gusty winds made the temperature on site feel 9 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Celsius) colder.

I did not witness the rocket fall, but I did witness the space girl return to the airport safely.

The UK announced plans in 2014 to develop infrastructure for small satellite launches to increase its share of the global space market. The country is home to some major small satellite manufacturers including Airbus, Surrey Satellite Technology and Clyde Space. Prior to “Start Me Up,” these satellites had to be shipped elsewhere to launch.

“The space industry is worth around £6.5 billion. [$7.7 billion] For the British economy every year,” Annett said at a pre-launch press conference on Sunday.

“As a country, we are building more satellites than anywhere else outside the United States,” he said. “So it helps us develop end-to-end features so we can do it all.”

According to Spaceport Cornwall CEO Melisa Thorpe, it cost £20 million ($24 million) to convert the tiny Newquay airport into space. Overall, seven sites received funding from the UK Space Agency in 2017 to support space-related upgrades.

The other two sites are currently in the final stages of preparing for a space launch. SpaceHub Sutherland in northern Scotland and SaxaVord Spaceport on the Shetland Islands off the coast of Scotland. Both of these space stations will offer vertical micro-rocket launches, with first takeoffs expected later this year.

Virgin Orbit has recorded four consecutive successful launches to date. These four missions put 33 satellites into orbit for a variety of customers.

