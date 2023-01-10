America’s wealthy wallets will be hit hard by the US recession





Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes takes a look at the potential “rich disposal” coming this year.

Millionaire and the CEO of Forbes Media have warned that wealthy wallets could already take “big hits” from an inevitable economic downturn coming this year.

“The big hits are going to happen in 2023,” Steve Forbes told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday. “In terms of the asset recession, I think you’re going to see it and you’re going to see it even more as the year progresses. That doesn’t mean you should shed tears, but they take a proportional hit of a way they haven’t done in past recessions.This whole era we find ourselves in now is so unlike anything we’ve known before.

On “Varney & Co.”, Forbes weighed in on the latest op-ed from its eponymous magazine signaling that the US economy is heading for “wealth,” predicting that the wealthiest Americans could lose the most capital in volatile markets. .

“When a recession looms, the wealthy usually don’t have to worry too much. They are usually well positioned to ride out economic hardship, the last to be hit and the first to recoup value” , the Forbes article read. “But in the event of a wealthy cession, wealthy Americans might feel a one-off pinch on their budget.”

The CEO further warned that markets are currently reacting to expectations of doing “a little better” and hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve, clouding judgment regarding the crises ahead.

The economic recession Americans face in 2023 “is so unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes told “Varney & Co.” Monday, January 9, 2023. (iStock)

“You have consumers in debt, their savings rate is now down to just over 2%, you have businesses that used to get free money year after year after year,” Forbes explained. in Varney. “Suddenly they’re paying real money for this once free money, and a lot of companies and countries are going to be in crisis. So I think a lot of turbulence is going to be upon us. Not good for asset values.”

Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski last week voiced similar economic concerns, warning that 2022 was the start of a “lost decade”.

Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski argues that the economy is facing the Federal Reserve, the bond market and housing bubbles.

“[In] 2022 we saw the stock market hit all time highs, then now we have seen the market go down. So this is the worst time we’ve ever seen for stocks and bonds in this single year,” Stryzewski previously said.

“And as we look forward to the future here over the next 10 years,” he continued, “I think a lost decade is very likely, given that we have so much pressure from so many different fields at the same time.

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes analyzes how the Fed is handling inflation heading into 2023 on Fox Business Tonight.

To prepare for the recession, Q.ai’s Forbes editorial recommends three key tips for any asset class: build an emergency fund, reduce discretionary buying, and keep your resume on hold.

“I don’t know about courage, but it’s a whole new world, and things are turned upside down,” Forbes said Monday. “One of the good things, though, that’s going to happen, I think thanks to Elon Musk and others, is that this whole New Year’s Eve is going to be put on defense rather than attack. People just have it fed up and are fed up.”

