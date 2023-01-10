Britain’s first orbital space launch is about to take off.





A modified Boeing 747 named “Cosmic Girl” takes off from Cornwall Spaceport in southwest England.

Hugh Hastings / Stringer / Getty Images

London West Europe’s first orbital rocket launch is scheduled for Monday evening in the UK.

The modified Boeing 747 plane, dubbed “Cosmic Girl”, is due to take off from Cornwall Spaceport in southwest England at 10:16pm local time if circumstances permit, but a backup launch date is also scheduled for later this month.

At about 35,000 feet, a Virgin Orbit rocket will deploy over the Atlantic Ocean to orbit nine small satellites known as horizontal launches.

This type of launch is more cost-effective than the spectacle of vertical take-off and shows that the UK can be more nimble in its space efforts than the United States, the current leader in the global space industry. We open space startup Cosmos.

“It’s a horizontal launch and it gives us a lot of flexibility to target a specific trajectory to launch from a position that wouldn’t normally be possible. And that’s really what allows the UK to have this flimsy deployment capability so effectively.” told CNBC in a November interview at the Siquier Web Summit technology conference.

The DOVER Pathfinder satellite, which Open Cosmos says was built and designed for engineering group RHEA, will be one of nine satellites aboard the LauncherOne rocket. Designed to demonstrate new navigation capabilities.

Other technologies sent into space as part of commercial launches include the first satellite launched in Oman focused on Earth observation, the first satellite designed and built in Wales, and satellites for several government departments in the UK and US governments.

Launching rockets from British soil would allow the country to take more responsibility for “how” [it’s] Spaceport Cornwall director Melissa Thorpe said Monday on the BBC’s “Today” show.

People are expected to gather to see the event, and Spaceport Cornwall has invited the general public to witness what they describe as a “historic moment”. Designated launch events also include a “Silent Disco” tent.

Virgin Orbit lowered its 2022 launch forecast to three, originally expecting to make four to six earlier this year.

When Virgin Orbit reported Q3 2022 earnings in November, it said it had raised $25 million to boost its depleting cash reserve. The money came from the Virgin Group, a larger conglomerate owned by British billionaire Richard Branson.

Shares of Virgin Orbit hit a three-week high at $2.11 on Friday.

CNBC’s Michael Sheetz contributed to this article.

Description: This story has been updated to clarify what company is behind the DOVER Pathfinder satellites.

