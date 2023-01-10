US would seriously treat Bolsonaros visa revocation requests





Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Florida on December 30, 2022, two days before the inauguration of his opponent, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, and nine days before many of his supporters took storm the capital of Brazil and attempt to overthrow the country’s democracy. elections.

But his tenure in the Sunshine State, where some analysts believe he hopes to avoid possible legal problems at home, could be limited. If he entered the United States on a diplomatic visa, he would have to leave by the end of the month or apply for a different status, the State Department said Monday, amid calls from some lawmakers to extradite the US leader. ‘far right.

The United States requires all visitors to Brazil to obtain a visa. But Bolsonaro’s legal status remains murky. The White House and State Department declined to comment on his visa status, citing the need to protect individual confidentiality.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greeted supporters outside the home where he is staying near Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida on Jan. 7. (Video: Tim Craig/The Washington Post)

Bolsonaro was still president of Brazil when he landed in Florida and could have entered on an A-1 visa reserved for diplomats and heads of state. In an apparent tacit acknowledgment that Bolsonaro could use a diplomatic visa, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that A-1 visa holders have 30 days to leave or apply for a different visa at the end of their term.

If an A visa holder is no longer engaged in official business on behalf of that government, it is the responsibility of that visa holder to leave the United States or apply for a change in immigration status within 30 days, a Price told reporters. If an individual has no reason to be in the United States, an individual is subject to deportation by the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s up to everyone to take care of it, he says.

Several Democratic lawmakers have questioned why Bolsonaro was allowed to stay after his supporters tried to overthrow Brazil’s democratically elected government.

The White House said that while it has not yet received any inquiries from Brazil regarding Bolsonaros visa status, it will seriously consider any request for review or revocation.

Were not, as far as I know, in direct contact with Bolsonaro, President Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. So I can’t speak definitively about his fate. We have not, to date, received any official request from the Brazilian government regarding Bolsonaro.

The United States takes visa action all the time for all sorts of reasons, Sullivan said. But on this particular case, this particular individual, again, I have to proceed with extreme caution as to how I speak about it because of the legal issues and issues of precedent involved, and so I will allow the discretion of be the best part of bravery.

Fabio de Sa e Silva, a lawyer and professor of Brazilian studies at the University of Oklahoma, pushed back against the claim that the president should not get involved in individual immigration cases or should wait for the government Brazilian acts.

The Biden administration could immediately revoke his visa, he said. There is no need for any formal procedure or formal request from the Brazilian government or any authority. It is entirely at the discretion of the US administration.

Bolsonaro is no ordinary visitor who just hangs out in the United States, De Sa e Silva said. He is directly involved in what is happening in Brazil, actions that the Biden administration has already condemned.

Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro violated the National Congress, the Supreme Federal Court and the country’s presidential office on January 8 (Video: Joe Snell/The Washington Post, Photo: ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE /Shutterstock/The Washington Post)

John Hudson contributed to this report.

