The government has announced a new energy rate discount scheme for businesses.





The scheme will offer discounts on high energy costs to provide certainty to businesses while limiting taxpayer exposure to volatile energy markets.

In particular, companies in sectors with high energy use and trade intensity will receive a higher level of support.

A new energy plan for businesses, charities and the public sector was finalized today (January 9), with the current plan ending in March. The new scheme means that by 31 March 2024 all eligible UK businesses and other non-domestic energy users will receive a discount on their higher energy bills.

This will help businesses bound by contracts signed before the recent significant drop in wholesale prices manage costs and reassure others about the risk of prices rising again.

The government has delivered an unprecedented non-domestic user support package this winter, valued at $18 billion per figure OBR certified in its fall statement. This is equivalent to the cost of raising the national income tax by about 3 pence.

The government has made it clear that this level of support, unprecedented in nature and massive, is time-limited and serves as a bridge enabling businesses to adapt. According to the latest data, wholesale gasoline prices are now down to levels just prior to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and have fallen by nearly half since the current plan was announced.

Thus, the new plan balances supporting projects over the next 12 months with limiting taxpayers’ exposure to volatile energy markets with caps set at $5.5 billion. This provides long-term certainty for businesses and reflects how the scale of the challenge has changed since last September.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

My top priority is tackling the rising cost of living challenges that families and businesses alike are struggling with. That means making the tough decisions to keep inflation down while giving as much support to families and businesses as we can.

Wholesale energy prices are falling and are now back to levels prior to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, to provide reassurance about the risk of prices rising again, we are launching a new energy bill discount scheme to give businesses the certainty they need to plan ahead.

Prices are coming down, but worried that this is not being communicated to businesses, we asked Ofge for an update on whether or not further action is needed to ensure the market works for businesses.

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, eligible overseas customers with a contract with a licensed energy supplier will automatically receive a unit discount of up to 6.97/MWh on their gas bill and a unit discount of up to 19.61/MWh. This applies. It applies to your electricity bill, except for those who benefit from lower energy prices.

The highest level of support will be provided to companies in sectors identified as the most energy and trade intensive, primarily manufacturing industries. long standing categories associated with higher energy use; International competition often makes these companies less able to pass costs on to their customers. Businesses that fall under the scope will receive gas and electricity discounts based on supported prices, with a maximum unit discount of 40.0/MWh for gas and 89.1/MWh for electricity.

Overview of the energy bill discount system

For eligible overseas customers who have contracts with licensed energy providers, the Government is announcing the following support:

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, all eligible overseas customers with a contract with a licensed energy supplier will automatically receive a unit discount of up to 6.97/MWh and a unit discount of up to 19.61/MWh on their gas bill. Discount applies. MWh applied to electricity rates. This is in accordance with wholesale price thresholds (107/MWh for gas and 302/MWh for electricity) established with reference to assistance provided to domestic consumers. This means that businesses with energy costs below this level will not receive assistance. Customers do not have to apply for a discount. As with the current scheme, suppliers will automatically apply discounts to the bills of all eligible non-domestic customers.

For eligible energy and trade-intensive industries, the government issues:

These businesses will receive a discount that reflects the difference between the price threshold and the relevant wholesale price. The plan’s price threshold is 99/MWh for gas and 185/MWh for electricity. This discount only applies to 70% of energy usage, with a maximum discount of 40.0/MWh for gas and 89.1/MWh for electricity.

The Chancellor also asked OFGEM in writing today for a budget update on the progress of the review of non-domestic markets. He requested an assessment of whether further action was needed to secure a well-functioning market for non-domestic customers following reports of issues faced by certain customers with pricing and availability of tariffs, fixed rates and renewals. . terms and ability to secure contracts in specific sectors.

Businesses in the UK will also benefit from $13.6 billion in business tax bill support over the next five years, a $2.4 billion reduction in fuel tax across the UK, a six-month extension of the liquor tariff freeze and protection for businesses making less than $250,000 in revenue. Less than 50,000 UK companies will come from an overall increase in corporate tax rates with UK companies facing no corporate tax increase.

More information

We have some domestic customers who receive energy rate assistance through EBRS, including customers in park homes and heat networks. The government is developing options to ensure that domestic consumers with non-domestic home meters can continue to benefit from support beyond April.

Under the current EBRS plan, people who receive gas or electricity from an unlicensed provider through the public network will be able to receive similar assistance under an additional plan, if needed.

Businesses may be required to register for higher levels of ETII assistance and details on how to apply will be announced in due time. Energy and trade-intensive industries that are in scope for additional support are listed here. List of Sectors Eligible for Energy and Trade Intensive Industries (ETII) Scheme (PDF, 66.2 KB, 4 pages)

Jonathon Brearley – Letter from the Chancellor to Ofgem (PDF, 66.4 KB, 2 pages)

