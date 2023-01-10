US says Iran may ‘contribute’ to war crimes in Ukraine





MEXICO CITY (AP) The Biden administration said Monday that Iran’s sale of deadly drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country could contribute to widespread war crimes.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan laid the accusation against Iran on Monday while addressing reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. Although it did not signal a change in policy, the prosecution marked some of the sharpest US rhetoric against Iran since it began supplying arms to Russia to support its war of almost a year in Ukraine. It comes as U.S. and European partners seek to further ostracize the two nations in the court of public opinion, as they face challenges to physically stop the arms transfers that Russia increasingly depends on. .

Sullivan said Iran has chosen to take a route where its weapons are used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to keep cities cold and dark, which from our point of view places Iran in a place where it could potentially contribute to widespread war crimes.

Sullivan pointed to EU and US sanctions against Iran put in place after the US exposed Iranian arms sales to Russia last year as examples of how it is trying to make those deals harder. . But he acknowledged that the way they perform them physically makes the physical ban a challenge.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the United States is already providing money, expertise and other logistical support to Ukrainian and international investigators investigating allegations of war crimes. He said those investigations may well extend beyond Russia’s actions.

If in the course of this work we are able to determine that the Iranian government as a whole or senior Iranian officials are complicit or responsible for war crimes, we will also work to hold them to account, a- he told reporters.

Miller reported from Washington. AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

