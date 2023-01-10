Historic British missions reach space and fail to reach orbit





Newquay, UK January 10, 2023 The historic first attempt to launch a satellite from British soil reached space late last night, but ultimately failed to reach its target orbit.

After successfully taking off from the runway at Spaceport Cornwall, which has been transformed from an empty cement slab of a commercial airport just a few weeks ago into the world’s newest space launch operations center, it proceeds to its designated drop point, Cosmic Girl, where the 747 serves as a carrier aircraft for the custom LauncherOne system. You have successfully launched your rocket.

The rocket then ignited its engines to rapidly travel at supersonic speeds, successfully reaching space. After successful stage separation and second stage ignition, the flight continued. However, during the launch of the rocket’s second stage engine, an anomaly occurred in the system while the rocket was traveling at over 11,000 miles per hour, ending the mission prematurely.

Although the mission did not reach final orbit, it represents an important step forward by reaching space and achieving many significant achievements for the first time. Efforts in flight have resulted in new partnerships and integrated collaborations from a wide range of partners, including the British Space Agency, Royal Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, US Federal Aviation Administration, National Reconnaissance Agency and more. It has proven that space launches are possible from British soil.

It is the first of five LauncherOne missions carrying payloads for private companies and government agencies to fail to deliver a payload to the correct target orbit.

Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, said: The first nature of this mission has added complexity which is expertly managed by our team. In the end, however, it appears that a technical failure prevented it from reaching its final trajectory. We will work tirelessly to get back on track as soon as we understand the nature of the failure, take corrective action, and complete the full investigation and mission assurance process.

Matt Archer, Head of Commercial Spaceflight, UK Space Agency, said: We have shown that the UK can go into orbit, but it has not succeeded in reaching the orbit where the launch is needed. We will be working closely with Virgin Orbit to investigate the cause of the anomaly in the coming days and weeks. While this result is disappointing, launching a spacecraft always carries significant risks. Nonetheless, the project succeeded in creating a horizontal launch capability at Spaceport Cornwall and we are committed to being the leading supplier of commercial small satellite launches in Europe by 2030, with a planned vertical launch in Scotland.

Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Thorpe, said: Unfortunately, we learned that Virgin Orbit experienced an anomaly which meant it did not complete its successful mission. We have inspired millions today and we will inspire millions more in the future. Not only our ambition, but also our courage. Yes, space is hard. But we are just getting started.

