Stonewall Statement on Possible UK Government Intervention in the GRR





Ending mutual recognition of countries’ Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs) that support transgender people using a self-determination model to change their legal gender is a disgrace to the UK government’s approach to LGBTQ+ rights.

It comes as the UK government considers challenging the Scottish government’s mandate to implement the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill, a bill passed in December 2022 with overwhelming cross-party support from the MSP.

Transgender people from countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand have been receiving UK-recognized gender recognition certificates for many years. Trying to end this system is not based on evidence or experience, but rather a specific measure that serves as a transgender travel ban.

Ending recognition of the GRC in 14 of our close allies and trying to block implementation of the Scottish GRR Act has significant consequences for transgender people directly affected. But it also sends the message that the British government sees transgender people not as citizens to be respected, but as a threat to be contained.

Such a move goes against the inclusive values ​​that characterize modern Britain and will actively harm Britain’s international reputation as an open, diverse and dynamic society. This is one of the reasons global companies that proudly support LGBTQ+ rights are attracted to doing business in the UK. They will have important political consequences both in the UK and internationally.

According to the census, transgender people make up only 0.5% of the population, and only 0.2% of trans men and women can benefit from the Gender Recognition Reform Act. Transgender people are at high risk of experiencing hate crimes, which are rapidly increasing each year. They wait years to get their first appointment with an NHS health care professional who can support them in their transition. Trans children are bullied at school and trans adults are bullied at work. According to the CIPD study, trans workers are 80% more likely to feel psychologically unsafe in the workplace than their cisgender colleagues.

The UK government should focus on developing and implementing strategies that improve the lives of all LGBTQ+ people without further harming transgender people. Twenty years after Article 28 was repealed, the prime minister risks poisoning the party’s brand again by repeating a historic mistake. The Prime Minister must immediately review this process and focus on unlocking the potential of LGBTQ+ people across the UK.

Together we can make a difference. Email your legislators today and ask them to respect transgender people.

