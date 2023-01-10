Virgin Orbit: UK’s first satellite launch fails due to an anomaly.





Virgin Orbits Launcher One rocket and nine satellites that were entering low earth orbit may have been lost in the atmosphere due to a failed launch.

Space January 10, 2023

Spaceport Cornwall’s LauncherOne rocket

Spaceport Cornwall/Virgin Orbit

Britain’s first orbital satellite launch took off from Newquay’s Spaceport Cornwall, but failed to put the satellite into orbit. The Virgin Orbits LauncherOne rocket attached to and took off from a Boeing 747 plane at 10:01 PM GMT and began orbiting about an hour later, but the mission had to be aborted after about 25 minutes when the launcher suffered an anomaly.

It’s unclear if the rockets and satellites burned up in Earth’s atmosphere on reentry or landed in uninhabited areas.

Thousands of people gathered near the runway and cheered as they watched WJSN take off amid strong winds and speakers chanting Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones. There wasn’t much to see in the sky, but above ground a festive atmosphere prevailed, with food trucks and a quiet disco lining the runway. After Cosmic Girl left the airport, large monitors tracked the flight’s progress toward the Irish Sea, where it was supposed to deploy a rocket and nine satellite payloads.

The LauncherOne rocket began its journey into low Earth orbit when it fell from Cosmic Girl. The first stage successfully reached around 12,900 km/h. The second stage accelerated the rocket into the cruise stage at 28,000 km/h. According to a spokesperson for the British Space Agency (UKSA), the rocket reached low Earth orbit but encountered an anomaly and aborted the mission.

Upon hearing the news that the satellite launch had failed, Ohno’s moans and mutterings spread through the crowds that filled the runway.

The missing payload includes a test satellite from Space Forge, a Welsh company that it hopes to use in orbit to manufacture unique semiconductors and alloys. , a sea-sensing satellite from the Scottish company AAC Clyde Space, a European Space Agency GPS tracker, and an imaging satellite jointly launched by Oman and Poland.

For residents of Newquay and surrounding towns, the spectacle of a satellite launch was not an everyday occurrence. I was born and raised here and used to come to the airfield and see all the air shows. So it came as a surprise to learn that they would be launching a satellite from our backyard, said Jon Grigg of the village of St Newlyn East. It is a few kilometers south of Newquay.

A resident of Bodmin, about 25 kilometers from Newquay, says this doesn’t happen in Cornwall.

UKSA’s Ian Annett told New Scientist before Cosmic Girl took off.

Many hoped that the success of Virgin Orbits would mark the beginning of an era in which the UK could launch not only its own satellites, but also those of other countries from home. The UK’s satellite building industry is second only to the US, but it still relies on foreign public and private launches such as NASA or SpaceX to put products into orbit.

Getting a satellite into orbit in the UK would have been our Apollo moment, said UK science secretary George Freeman before launch. The satellite launch attempt is a very big signal internationally and will play a big role in the global small satellite launch market, he says.

