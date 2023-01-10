NI Protocol: UK and EU Agree to Share Trade Data | Brexit





The UK and EU have reached an agreement on access to a new UK database providing real-time information on goods going from UK to Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and European Commission Vice-President Maro Epobi said in a joint statement that today’s talks in London were cordial and constructive.

They said the deal was an important precondition for building trust and providing assurances and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions. The deal could also herald the prime minister’s renewed desire to rebuild strained UK-EU relations under Boris Johnson.

Talks to find a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol issues resumed in September after Liz Truss was appointed Prime Minister and continued with Rishi Sunak succeeding her at Downing Street.

Today’s meeting was the second meeting between Cleverly and Epobi last month. Both sides are aiming to resolve the dispute by April 10, the anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

A range of important issues need to be addressed, but an agreement was reached today regarding specific issues of the EU’s access to UK IT systems, they said in a joint statement.

In a sign of escalating talks, Irish Foreign Secretary Michel Martin will meet with efovi in ​​Brussels on Tuesday to discuss progress.

EU diplomats are briefing that discussions could proceed beyond April 10, but there is pressure to outline a deal by January 19. New elections for the Northern Ireland Parliament.

However, there are concerns that the two sides still have serious disagreements to reconcile. EU officials warned that agreements on customs, plant, animal and food inspections and other issues on the role of European courts are yet to be resolved.

An EU source downplayed the meaning of reaching an agreement ahead of its 25th anniversary, saying that the EU had hoped to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but had never stressed a tight deadline.

Disputes between the UK and the EU focus on two main issues: product identification and the role of the European courts in the event of a dispute. Britain has proposed a green channel for ports to allow goods remaining in Northern Ireland to pass through without customs paperwork, and a red channel for trucks heading to the Republic of Ireland.

It is believed that if a supplier of paperwork for a ferry or plane operator provides enough data to the EU, supplemented by a trusted merchant scheme and fines for non-compliance, it will weed out smugglers.

The EU has proposed a similar express lane, but UK suppliers continue to complete customs paperwork.

It is argued that this is necessary to help analyze which goods go to factories for the production of goods sold on a single market, for example.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/09/ni-protocol-uk-and-eu-agree-deal-on-trade-data-sharing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos