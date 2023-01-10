UK Pays Atos $29 Million Over $1 Billion Supercomputer Dispute The Register





The UK government paid Atos $24 million ($29 million) in an out-of-court settlement after challenging its decision to award Microsoft an $854 million ($1 billion) Met Office supercomputer contract. agreed to do.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the National Weather Service entered into a settlement agreement with a French IT supplier and agreed to co-pay $24 million “without admission of liability”. According to the department’s annual report [PDF].

The central government department agreed to contribute $20.7 million ($25.13 million) to the settlement, with the National Weather Service paying the remaining $3.3 million ($4 million).

In June of last year, The Register exclusively stated that the parties had settled out of court after Atos filed a legal objection to the award of a contract against Microsoft that it announced in February 2021. The supplier alleged that BEIS and the Met Office had breached their government obligations. Contract Regulations 2015, wrongful dismissal due to “non-compliance” with the technical requirements specified in the tender.

According to court documents [PDF] Atos challenged the decision on the requirement to supply two test supercomputers and a development supercomputer in addition to the main supercomputer system, which required the test and development systems to be “structurally identical” to the main supercomputer.

BEIS and the Met Office awarded Atos’ bid 0/5 in each of the three categories on the basis that it did not comply with the stated requirements and that the proposed development supercomputer system was “not structurally identical to the main supercomputer system”. I did.” It claimed to have used a different processor.

Atos claimed the government made “obvious errors” in evaluating the tender. It also said that the two agencies made decisions based on “undisclosed requirements” or that BEIS and the Met Office “interpreted the architectural equivalence requirements in a way that is not transparent” to Atos. It also argued that it was “disproportionate” that the government had ruled the tender unsuitable without seeking further clarification on the structural equivalence of the Atos system.

The government denied responsibility, saying that the requirement for architectural equivalence was interpreted correctly and that the Atos bid was evaluated correctly because it lacked the architectural equivalence required for the proposed development supercomputer.

A BEIS spokesperson at the time said that the proceedings regarding the procurement of the supercomputer were settled “without admission of any party’s liability”.

“This agreement will allow the Met Office to focus its efforts on providing the infrastructure necessary to keep the UK at the forefront of global meteorological and climate science leadership,” they said.

“We’re glad this has been resolved,” said Atos.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, told the Financial Times that the agreement was “still another example of an agreement”. [ruling] Conservatives who failed to manage public funds. While families are counting every penny, the Tories are pouring taxpayer cash to pay for their mistakes.”

The government told the publication that an “independent review” found that all procurement processes were followed and there were no failures related to lack of governance or controls.

“Proceedings regarding the procurement of supercomputers have been settled without acknowledging responsibility by either party. This settlement is in the best interests of the taxpayers,” he said.

