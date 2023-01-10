Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates





OMAHA The race to nominate Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Governor Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling a nomination as early as this week.

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been endorsed and financially supported by current Governor Pete Ricketts, who has now asked Pillen to appoint him to a vacant US Senate seat. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Sasse officially resigned from his post on Sunday to lead the University of Florida.

Republican leaders nationwide, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been letting people in Pillen know they’d like someone in place sooner, two well-placed sources said. The Senate is out of session until January 23.

The Senate GOP is watching a 51-48 disadvantage until Sasse is replaced, forcing the party to persuade more Democrats and political independents to cross the aisle in big votes.

Most political observers expect Pillen to pick his top political boss, former Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has confirmed he has an interview scheduled with Pillen.

McConnell said he would like to see Ricketts in the Senate. GOP insiders attending Pillens’ inaugural ball on Saturday were abuzz about which staffers Ricketts might bring with him to Washington.

Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidates, left to right, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen, at a candidates’ forum in Lincoln. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

The governor’s office said Monday it had nothing new on a Senate nomination timeline. The office declined to release the names of the candidates until Pillen had made his choice.

Some of the best known among those who applied besides Ricketts, based on Nebraska Examiner reports:

Former State Senator Brett Lindstrom. He finished third in last year’s GOP primary race for governor. Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale, who ran for the Senate seat in 2014 but lost the GOP primary to Sasse. Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is a former GOP gubernatorial candidate. Slone recently re-registered as a non-partisan. Greg Ibach, former longtime director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. His wife, Teresa, was elected to the Legislative Assembly in November. From left, Senator Ben Sasse, Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith, and Rep. Mike Flood at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday, August 25, 2022. At right is Bryan Slone, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska industry. (Courtesy of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce) John Glen Weaver, who ran unsuccessfully last year for the 1st District House GOP nomination. Weaver finished third behind U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Ann Ashford of Omaha, attorney and former U.S. House candidate in the 2nd District. A Democrat, she is the widow of former Representative Brad Ashford, D-Neb. Melanie Standiford of Curtis, a Republican and former North Platte-based KNOP-TV news director. She told KRVN that she was developing a news website.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he didn’t apply but said someone, jokingly or maybe seriously, applied on his behalf. He said he told Pillen staff members that he did not apply. Nor did any other member of the Nebraska congressional delegation.

Pillen said he intends to appoint a senator who reflects the state’s conservative values. He has not yet specified what this means.

