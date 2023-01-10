US Carbon Emissions Rise in 2022, Even as Renewables Overtake Coal





Americas greenhouse gas emissions from energy and industry rose last year, moving the country in the opposite direction of its climate goals, according to preliminary estimates released Tuesday by the Rhodium Group, a non-partisan research society.

Emissions rose 1.3% even as renewables surpassed coal nationwide for the first time in more than six decades, with wind, solar and hydro generating 22% of the country’s electricity, compared to 20% from coal. Growth in natural gas-fired power generation has also offset the decline in coal.

The new estimate puts national emissions back in line with their long-term trajectory after nearly two years of Covid-related disruptions, said Ben King, associate director of Rhodium Group and author of the report.

We’re essentially on the same trajectory we’ve been on since the mid-2000s, he said, calling it a long-term structural decline, but not happening fast enough.

Two years ago, President Biden promised to pick up the pace, setting a goal to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030, an amount that would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Above this threshold, scientists say the risk of climate catastrophe, including life-threatening heat waves and food and water scarcity, increases dramatically. The planet has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius over the past century.

But Rhodium Groups’ analysis suggests the country is not on track to meet Mr. Bidens’ goal:

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark climate and fiscal law, is supposed to help bring the emissions curve closer to the 2030 target, but even it risks failing.

The emissions estimate reflects a continued rebound from 2020 pandemic lows. The initial outbreak of the coronavirus triggered widespread lockdowns and reduced US energy consumption to its lowest level in decades, emissions dropped by more than 10%. They rebounded 6.2% in 2021 as the economy began to rebound, but continued supply chain disruptions and new coronavirus variants have dampened the recovery. The smallest increase in 2022 emissions came amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the resulting global energy crisis and high inflation.

Emissions from power generation have declined as renewables and natural gas have replaced coal, which saw a small and short-lived increase in 2021 due to high natural gas prices. Natural gas is less carbon-intensive than coal, but burning it produces significantly more methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas.

A recent report by the International Energy Agency estimated that renewables are on track to overtake coal as the world’s main source of electricity generation by early 2025, as countries Respond to war-related fossil fuel supply disruptions in Ukraine by adopting tougher policies to move away from carbon-emitting oil, gas and coal.

Yet the United States made little progress last year in one of its highest-emitting sectors, transportation and industry, which together account for about two-thirds of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions. country. Industrial emissions rose 1.5% and transportation emissions rose 1.3%, the latter mainly driven by demand for jet fuel as air travel continued to recover from pandemic-era declines .

Some experts hope that the law’s provisions on cutting inflation can provide funds to accelerate the decarbonization of industrial facilities and reduce fossil fuel emissions from heavy industry, including cement and steel production. . The legislation also expanded consumption tax credits for electric vehicles, which generally create fewer emissions than gasoline-powered cars.

The largest increase in emissions last year came from homes and buildings, which burn fossil fuels like natural gas in furnaces, water heaters and other appliances. These emissions increased by 6% and reached pre-pandemic levels. Colder than average temperatures at the start of the year led many Americans to increase their home energy consumption by turning up the heat.

The Rhodium Group’s estimates do not include emissions from agriculture or forest fires, which release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by burning forests and grasslands. Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, with agricultural activities accounting for 11.2% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2020, according to estimates by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The report contains some good news: Last year, the country’s economic growth, measured in GDP, exceeded emissions growth, indicating that the economy was less carbon-intensive, King said. This decoupling of economic growth from fossil fuel consumption is crucial to charting an economically sustainable path to decarbonization.

We have seen the challenges that arise when falling emissions are tied to falling GDP, he said. Look at 2020.

