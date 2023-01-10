Ukrainians will begin Patriot missile training in the US as early as next week, officials say





Ukrainian troops are expected to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as early as next week.

CNN first reported the news, which was later confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the Pentagon.

The training program will take place at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the United States hosts its own training in the operation and maintenance of the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army’s four basic training sites and home to the Services Field Artillery School, which has trained the military for more than a century.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder told reporters that 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers would arrive in Oklahoma for Patriot training as early as next week. He was unable to give an exact timeframe for how long the training would take, usually it takes up to a year for US soldiers to be trained, only saying it would take several months.

Once deployed, the Patriot will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and provide another capability for the Ukrainian people to defend against Russia’s ongoing air assaults, Ryder said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Last week, he said the United States was considering various options for hosting Patriot missile training to include potential training here in the United States, overseas, or a combination of the two. Politico reported in December that any US-based training would likely take place at Fort Sill.

The United States announced it was sending the Patriot missile system to Ukraine in late December when the country’s President Volodomyr Zelensky visited Washington, DC, and met with President Joe Biden.

CNN reported for the first time that the advanced air defense system would be provided, after months of the request being denied due to the considerable logistical and training challenges involved in deploying it. However, a senior administration official told CNN last month that the reality of what was happening in Ukraine ultimately pushed them to provide the system.

The United States provides a Patriot battery, which includes power generation equipment, computers, an engagement control system and up to eight launchers. The battery is operated by about 90 soldiers and it takes months to train there.

Although the Patriot is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and effective air defense systems, experts have warned that it is not a game-changer due to its limited range and the time it will take for Ukrainians to be able to use it.

These systems do not pick up and move across the battlefield, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former commander of the US Army in Europe, previously told CNN. You set them up somewhere that defends your most strategic target, like a city, like Kyiv. If anyone thinks it’s going to be a system that spans a 500 mile border between Ukraine and Russia, they just don’t know how the system works.

Nevertheless, following news that Ukraine would soon be operating its own system, Russian officials warned of the unpredictable consequences of a new escalating threat.

Previously, many experts, including abroad, had questioned the rationality of such a measure which would lead to an escalation of the conflict and increase the risk of directly involving the American army in combat, said in December Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The United States is not alone in providing the advanced system to Ukrainians; Germany recently announced that it would send Ukraine a second Patriot missile system from its own inventory. On Tuesday, Ryder had no details on how Germany intended to handle the Patriot system training it had pledged to send to Ukraine and whether Berlin would wait for the system training to be completed. American before sending his.

He also confirmed that the previously announced combined arms training program for Ukrainian battalions in Europe will also begin as early as next week and will not require a significant increase or any increase in the number of US trainers deployed in Europe.

Last week, the United States announced its largest aid package to Ukraine since the start of the war, worth $2.85 billion worth of American equipment, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles , 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and tens of thousands of 25mm rounds.

The new equipment for Ukraine is a substantial change from what the United States has previously provided, two senior US officials told CNN, reflecting the evolution of Ukraine’s military as the war nears its end. first year.

Ryder told reporters on Friday that the international response by providing equipment and training will provide Ukraine with an opportunity to change the equation on the battlefield and gain momentum, and defend no only its own territory, but hopefully to regain territory.

