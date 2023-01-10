The 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the United States in 2022





Electric vehicles have taken the US auto market by storm in 2022, and for good reason. The demand for zero-emission electric vehicles has never been higher. Check out the 10 best-selling electric vehicles of 2022 and find out why they earned a spot on the list.

What are the best-selling electric vehicles in 2022?

As the broader US auto market slumped last year, electric vehicles have been a beacon of hope. Automakers have more than doubled their investments to catch up with electric vehicle pioneer Tesla and solidify their future.

Sales of all-electric vehicles have reached more than 800,000 in the United States, nearly doubling from 2021 to nearly 6% overall market share, according to the latest figures from Motor Intelligence.

A significant reason for the surge in demand is due to additional electric vehicle models available in the market. On top of that, new government incentives provided by the Cut Inflation Act, passed in August, offer buyers up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles and up to $4,000 for newer vehicles. ‘opportunity.

Tesla remains in the lead by far, accounting for 65% of total US electric vehicle sales in 2022. However, other automakers that have responded quickly to the rapidly changing market, such as Ford, Hyundai and GM, are beginning to claim their shares.

Ford sold 61,575 electric vehicles in 2022, claiming the second-largest EV marker in the United States. Both Hyundai and Kia set sales records last year on strong demand for their electric models as the brands gear up for an even bigger 2023.

Meanwhile, GM says it had the “No. 1 consumer EV in the third and fourth quarters” (we’re guessing not including Tesla) in its latest sales update. So what are the best-selling electric vehicles that are making a hit? Here’s a list of the top 10 electric vehicles sold in the United States and why they earned a spot on the list.

#10: Ford F-150 Lightning/Rivian R1T Ford F-150 Lightning/Source: Ford

Ford smashed its way to becoming the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in the United States last year by converting its legendary brands into all-electric powerhouses.

It started with the Mustang Mach-E (which was also on the list) as Ford later converted its best-selling F-series to meet the demands of the new era of electric vehicles.

The F-150 Lightning was revealed to the world in May 2021 and by year’s end was already over 200,000 reservations or three years behind schedule. After ramping up production, the Ford F-150 Lightning became the number one electric truck in the United States in December and the best-selling since its release in May. Ford sold 15,617 Lightning electric trucks in 2022.

The electric pickup offers ample storage space with a 14.1 cubic foot Mega-Power Frunk and advanced capabilities like on-board power that can be used to power home essentials, a campsite or a workstation, etc.

Ford’s electric truck is capable enough for those looking to step up from its gas-powered peers while still getting a massive tech upgrade.

Rivian R1T/Source: Rivian

Note: Rivian does not provide a breakdown of its vehicle sales. According to the company’s 2022 year update, Rivian produced 24,337 electric vehicles and delivered 20,332 throughout the year.

Nonetheless, the Rivian R1T offers the perfect blend of off-road and on-road capability with next-level performance and versatility.

The Rivian R1T won Electrek Vehicle of the Year in 2021 because it literally has everything you need to store your stuff, a spacious interior and it’s faster than most sports cars.

No. 9: Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen ID.4/Source: VW

Volkswagen sold 20,511 ID.4s in the United States last year as demand for VW’s first all-electric SUV continued to grow.

The VW ID.4, based on the MEB platform, started production in 2020 and has since become one of the best-selling electric vehicles as a practical everyday SUV with a long range (up to 275 miles EPA Estimated Range) for your daily commute. With a starting price of under $40,000, the ID.4 gives you that luxury feel without paying the premium.

On top of that, the EV includes VW’s advanced driver assistance technology called IQ.DRIVE, including drive assist, adaptive cruise control, active blind spot monitor, forward assist, and more. .

Volkswagen’s ID.4 is a great first electric vehicle for those looking for a spacious and safe vehicle at a decent starting price.

No. 8: Kia EV6 Kia EV6/Source: Kia

Kia has launched one of the most impressive brand transformations the automotive industry has seen in some time. The automaker’s first dedicated electric vehicle, the Kia EV6, has sharp styling and is fun to drive with surprising performance.

Sitting on Hyundai Motor Company’s E-GMP platform, the EV6 was unveiled by Kia in May 2021. It is an all-electric sports crossover fit for the modern era. Kia sold 20,498 EV6 models in 2022.

The Kia EV6 comes with a range of up to 310 miles, 18 minutes of fast charging (10% to 80%), vehicle charging capabilities and much more. For those who like a little more thrill, the Kia EV6 GT packs 576 horsepower, enough to beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race.

#7: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Hyundai IONIQ 5/Source: Hyundai

Hyundai, which owns a majority stake in Kia, has also successfully entered the electric vehicle market, introducing its “game-changing” IONIQ 5 SUV.

Introduced in February 2021, the bold and futuristic IONIQ 5 has already won multiple awards, capturing the hearts of many drivers going all-electric. The IONIQ 5 is also built on the E-GMP platform as Hyundai has redesigned every detail for its first dedicated electric vehicle.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 is another practical SUV, like the ID.4 and EV6, with a range of up to 303 EPA miles for a decent starting price, which is why the company has sold 22 of them. 982 last year.

No. 6: Tesla Model X Tesla Model X/Source: Tesla

Tesla still has a huge lead in production capabilities, and its first SUV, the Model X, continues to see strong demand despite the launch of smaller, more affordable Tesla models.

The Model X is the largest electric vehicle in the Tesla lineup (excluding Cybertruck and Semi) and boasts long-range capabilities (348-mile EPA range), dual motor AWD, seven-passenger interior, a 88 cubic feet of cargo space and 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity.

With over 1,020 hp of peak power, the Model X Plaid is the fastest acceleration of any SUV (0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds) and still offers an estimated range of 333 EPA miles.

For a while, the Model X was the go-to electric family car, but with more economical options on the market, many wondered if sales would slow. For now, the Model X continues its reign.

#5: Chevy Bolt EV/EUV Chevy Bolt EUV/Source: Chevrolet

Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models had a massive year in 2022 despite resuming production in April due to a 2021 recall.

GM said the Chevy Bolt was the “#1 consumer EV in Q3 and Q4,” ending the year on a high note. With a starting price of just over $25,000, the Bolt EV is the cheapest electric vehicle in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it’s less functional.

The Chevy Bolt EV is fast, fun to drive, and still offers a decent range (EPA range of 259 miles), which is why it won Electrek Vehicle of the Year in 2022. GM says Chevy sales Bolt EV and EUV reached 38,120 in 2022.

#4: Tesla Model S Tesla Model S/Source: Tesla

The Tesla Model S speaks for itself. It’s super sleek, offers ultra-long-range capabilities (405 mile EPA estimated range), and delivers unparalleled performance.

The all-electric Model S luxury sedan was a key driver of the consumer EV movement with quick acceleration (0-60 in 3.1 seconds), extended range and confident handling.

It also has ample storage space and a modern interior, making it a practical drive and still one of the best luxury electric vehicles on the market, with a starting price of $104,990.

#3: Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford Mustang Mach-E/Source: Ford

Ford is another historic automaker that has embraced the electric vehicle movement, bringing its iconic Mustang brand into the new era of electric vehicles.

The Mustang Mach-E was introduced in 2019 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. The five-seat SUV starts at $46,895, offering a smooth and quiet ride with ample range. Ford’s year-end figures show 39,458 Mach-Es sold in 2022.

Ford’s Mach-E comes with a spacious interior, over-the-air software updates and advanced safety features. Plus, with several different versions offering a mix of range capabilities and performance, you’re sure to find the model that’s right for you.

#2: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3/Source: Tesla

Tesla introduced the Model 3 to lower the price of entry to owning an electric vehicle without sacrificing range or performance.

Customers began receiving their Model 3 in 2018, and the model quickly became the best-selling electric vehicle at the time. The Tesla Model 3 offers the same Tesla spirit, with plenty of power and superior handling.

The four-door electric vehicle is designed for safety, earning a five-star NHTSA rating in every category, quick acceleration (0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds), long-range capabilities (EPA range of 358 miles) and a starting price of $46,990.

#1: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y/Source: Tesla

The Model 3 was the best-selling electric vehicle, of course, until the Model Y hit the market.

The Tesla Model Y began rolling out in 2020 and has exploded in popularity ever since. After edging out gasoline-powered vehicles in Europe for the title of best-selling car, the Model Y is looking to do the same in the United States, already ranking among the top 10 selling vehicles. In fact, the Tesla Model Y is on its way to becoming the best-selling car in the world, and for good reason.

Tesla’s Model Y comes with dual AWD motors, 76 cubic feet of storage and 330 miles of range, all for a starting price of $65,990.

