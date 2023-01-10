Review: ‘The Last of Us’ is beautiful, but something is missing





In a vignette that opens the second episode of HBO’s post-apocalyptic epic The Last of Us, a mycology professor is having lunch at a Jakarta restaurant when two military men take him away in the middle of a bite. Transported to a government laboratory, she inspects the corpse of a factory worker whose body is now host to a bloodthirsty fungus. When she learns that the source of the human bite that caused the deceased woman’s infection remains unknown, the scientist begins to tremble; the cup of tea in his hand rattles against its saucer. An officer begs her to help them make a medicine or a vaccine. But she knows that a cure would be impossible. Saving humanity, says the distinguished scholar, will require mass murder: “Bomb this city and everyone in it.”

It’s one of many chilling moments in a series, which premieres on January 15, whose predominant moods are tense, gloomy and unnerving. And while nearly all of the action in The Last of Us takes place halfway around the world from Indonesia, in the United States, the Professor’s deadly prescription sets the tone for a story where the characters are constantly forced to choose between protecting themselves and protecting their loved ones. , and make existential sacrifices for the good of a plague-ravaged society. Based on the acclaimed video game franchise and created by gaming mastermind Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, the show is by turns beautiful and harrowing, brutal and heartwarming. From the performances to the storytelling to the aesthetic elements, it’s an exquisite adaptation. But it also requires viewers to absorb a lot of human misery without saying much that we haven’t heard on similar shows before.

The plot is a pastiche of familiar post-apocalyptic survival stories, but not one that bears too much resemblance to any particular predecessor. In the 2003 show’s alternate reality, climate change catalyzes a mutation of the terrifying Cordyceps fungus that allows it to take over the human body, essentially turning its victims into deadly zombies. Less than a week after its discovery in Indonesia, the brain colonization affliction is spreading around the world, causing chaos, violence, societal collapse and the demise of the vast majority of the human race. You know the drill: wait a minute, the frequency of ambulance sirens is cause for slight concern; the next day, people are fighting mushroom monsters that were their immediate neighbors.

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

Liane Hentscher HBO

Although we meet one of the two protagonists, an entrepreneur and single father named Joel (Pedro Pascal), just before the plague decimates his home state of Texas, most of the show takes place two decades later. Joel has traveled to Boston, where he and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) work as smugglers – a dangerous job in a ruined, walled city controlled by a fascist government, FEDRA, which condemns even the smallest of criminals to public denunciation. execution. Apolitical survivors by nature, the pair prepare for a risky trek through Wyoming in search of Joel’s idealistic brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), when they become entangled in the machinations of a righteous and militant rebel faction, the Fireflies. The group’s leader, Marlene (Merle Dandridge), makes a deal with them to escort a young woman who may hold the key to humanity’s future.

Fourteen-year-old Ellie (Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey) is a stubborn, independent orphan with a remarkable secret: she is, as far as anyone can tell, the only person who has been bitten by a zombie without being infected. . If she can get to a western lab, where Firefly scientists are conducting crucial research, she might be able to help develop the cure that seemed impossible 20 years ago. But the journey will not be easy; corpse-fueled mushroom networks are still waiting for fresh blood, and the humans who have lived for the past few decades are a pretty ruthless bunch. Further complicating matters is Ellie’s delicate relationship with Joel, which has hardened and gruff since losing a daughter her own age in 2003.

As they travel west together, following a trajectory that’s supposed to be fairly close to that of the game, Druckmann and Mazin carve out space for themselves to tell the stories of the people our heroes encounter. There is an idyllic gated community and a Christian cult on the brink of starvation. The closer these digressions get to individual characters, the less generic they feel. In Kansas City, a grieving community leader (Melanie Lynskey) embarks on a scorched earth quest to destroy a man (Lamar Johnson) who betrayed her in an effort to save her own leukemia-stricken son (Keivonn Woodard). A bittersweet vignette that includes most of the season’s best episodes features Nick Offerman as a misanthropic survivalist who builds a relatively luxurious fortress around himself, then accidentally traps the perfect person (Murray Bartlett) to share it with him.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

Liane Hentscher HBO

Cleverly molded and evocatively written, these side stories effectively evoke an emotional response. (Screamers, be warned.) Even the surrogate parent-child bond that inevitably develops between Joel and Ellie transcends cliché thanks to the performances. Freed from his Mandalorian mask, Pascal tempers Joel’s stoicism with bits of tenderness; you can see his protective dad muscle memory kick in despite his insistence that he views Ellie as mere cargo. By turns brave, clumsy, heartbreakingly naive and, necessarily, mature beyond his years, Ramsey’s sensitive portrayal of his orphan persona might be the show’s greatest asset.

Equally impressive is the visual world that Druckmann and Mazin are importing from the game. Created in consultation with concept artists from Last of Us developer Naughty Dog – and funded with a massive budget that reportedly exceeded $100 million for the first season. of eight episodes – the show’s settings vary widely but share a distinctive patina of post-apocalyptic decadence. Each infected body has its own bizarre hybrid, human-fungus characteristics, and the patterns the fungus creates as it crawls across walls, floors and furniture are both seductive and nauseating. Now that much of what we see on large and small screens has a vaguely unreal feel imparted by the excessive use of computer effects, it’s a particular pleasure to see a truly cinematic video game adaptation, immersing us in the majesty of snow-covered mountains one moment and the grimy detail of an abandoned shopping mall the next.

The Last of Us is so skillfully, meticulously and lovingly constructed – to call it TV’s best video game adaptation would be to damn it with faint praise – that it was tempting to ignore the question that nagged at me throughout. of each episode: What’s the point? It’s not that the characters’ motivations are muddled, or that the central dilemma of self versus society isn’t explored in enough depth. But this moral conflict, which has resonated with so many of the game’s fans, isn’t exactly new to this medium. There have been so many post-apocalyptic dramas in recent years: The Walking Dead franchise, Sweet Tooth, The Rain, Snowpiercer, The 100, Y: The Last Man. Almost all deal with similar themes. The best examples, like HBO’s The Leftovers and HBO Max’s Station Eleven, don’t just ask whether the end of a person’s survival justifies the means; they evoke unique visions of spirituality, art and love influenced by the ordeal of living until the end of the world. Each can be heartbreaking at times, but both leave viewers with deep insights into what it means to be someone in a precarious time.

I don’t know if The Last of Us has any comparable insight to offer. Having never played the game, I can only imagine that the meaning-shaped hole in its otherwise robust story is something players fill with their own simulated but still, in a sense, first-hand experiences. embody Joel and Ellie. A game that questions your ethics is a game that teaches you about yourself. In the form of beautifully rendered, often devastating TVs, the effect is less illuminating and more masochistic. What’s the point of inflicting so much vicarious suffering on yourself, in a time when daily life offers so much real stuff, if you’re not going to come out the wiser on the other side?

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6245838/the-last-of-us-hbo-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos