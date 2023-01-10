American Girls Announce New Album Bless This Mess, Share New Song Video: Watch





US Girls has announced a new album, sharing another new song from the upcoming LP. Bless This Mess will be released on February 24 via 4AD. The new track is called Futures Bet and it comes with a video. Meg Remy and company will be playing a handful of spring shows in support of the album, recruiting band member Carlyn Bezic to open with her Jane Inc project. Listen to Futures Bet, see the rest of the tracklist, and find the tour itinerary below.

The new album includes So Typically Now and Bless This Mess, which have been released as singles in recent months. Since 2020s Heavy Light, Remy has reinterpreted Glenn Gould’s material and released a collection of essays titled Begin by Telling.

American Girls: Bless This Mess

Bless this mess:

01 Only Daedalus02 Just Space For Light03 Screen Face [ft. Michael Rault]04 Futures Bet05 So Typically Now06 Bless This Mess07 Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)08 RIP Roy G. Biv [ft. Marker Starling]09 Chemin Saint-Jacques10 Pump [ft. Alanna Stuart]11 Outro (The Disappointment)

American Girls:

04-13 Montreal, Quebec – PHI Centre04-14 Boston, MA – The Sinclair04-15 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry04-17 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere04-18 Washington, DC – Union Stage04-21 Chicago IL – Lincoln Hall04-27 Toronto , Ontario – Velvet Underground04-28 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground

US Girls: Bless This Mess Tour

