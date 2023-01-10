Amazon closes 3 UK warehouses on cost-cutting drive





Amazon plans to close three UK warehouses in a decision that will affect 1,200 jobs, PA news agency reported.

The tech giant said the company had entered talks to close three UK warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock in western Scotland.

According to the PA report, employees are set up to be offered roles in different locations. A spokesperson said the company will open two new fulfillment centers in Peddimore in the West Midlands and Stockton-on-Tees in Durham County over the next three years, creating 2,500 jobs.

Last week, Amazon said it would increase job cuts to 18,000 to cut costs amid deteriorating global economic conditions.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company, whose stock has fallen nearly 50% in the past year, said layoffs will have a major impact on the company’s stores and human resources division. The company employs over 70,000 people in the UK.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that he deeply recognizes that removing these roles is difficult for people and does not take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much impact they can have on the lives of those affected.

He added that the move is part of an effort to align where we spend our resources and time and find ways to do more for our customers at a lower cost.

The decision to close UK warehouses also hurts UK commercial real estate firms, including UK real estate firm Segro, Europe’s largest warehouse owner, which provides facilities to UK Amazon.

According to the Financial Times, Amazon accounted for a quarter of all UK warehouse space leased in 2020 and 2021. But in April 2022, CFO Brian Olsavsky warned the company that there is “too much space right now.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: We’ve always evaluated our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

As part of this effort, we may close older sites, improve existing facilities, or open new sites, and we have entered into consultations on a proposed closure of three fulfillment centers in 2023.

