Climate-fueled disasters cost US$165 billion in 2022ExBulletin





Hurricane Ian caused $112.9 billion and more than 150 deaths when it hit South Florida in 2022, making it the costliest weather disaster in the United States last year.

A hurricane leveling a city in Florida. Catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Crippling heat waves in the Northeast and West. A historic mega-drought. The United States suffered 18 separate disasters in 2022 with damage exceeding $1 billion, the total amounting to $165 billion, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The annual report from the nation’s premier meteorological institution highlights a troubling trend: extreme weather events, fueled by human-caused climate change, are occurring with higher frequency with increased cost in dollars and lives.

“Climate change is creating increasingly intense extreme events that cause significant damage and often trigger cascading hazards like intense drought, followed by devastating wildfires, followed by floods and dangerous mudslides,” said NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad, citing the flooding and landslides currently occurring in California.

In five of the past six years, the costs of climate and weather disasters have exceeded $100 billion per year. The average number of billion-dollar disasters has also increased over this period, due to a combination of increased exposure of people living and moving in hazardous areas, vulnerability due to increases such as wind speed and fire intensity, and global warming, the NOAA report says.

Weather-fueled hurricanes, in particular, increase damage. Hurricane Ian, which killed at least 150 people and destroyed entire neighborhoods when it made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, cost $112.9 billion alone.

“There are, unfortunately, several trends that are not going in the right direction for us,” said NOAA applied climatologist Adam Smith. “For example, the United States has had a Category 4 or 5 hurricane that has made landfall in five out of the last six years.”

Other worrying trends are also clear

The increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events reflects an increase in global temperatures. The past eight years have been the hottest in modern history, European researchers said on Tuesday. Average global temperatures have risen 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution, when humans began burning fossil fuels on a large scale to power economies and development.

Despite international promises to cut emissions that cause global warming and shift the global economy towards cleaner energy sources, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. A report by the nonpartisan research firm Rhodium Group found that greenhouse gas emissions in the United States increased by 1.3% in 2022. It was the second consecutive year that emissions in the United States were rising, after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, despite the Biden administration’s goal of halving U.S. emissions by 2030.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate bill in US history, was a “turning point”, according to the Rhodium Group report. “However, even with the IRA, more aggressive policies are needed to fully close the gap [to halve emissions] by 2030.”

More extreme weather conditions are expected in 2023

The frequency of billion dollar disasters has increased significantly in recent years and the trend is expected to continue.

An analysis by the nonprofit Climate Central earlier this year found that between 2017 and 2021, the United States experienced a billion-dollar disaster every 18 days, on average. The average time between these events in the 1980s was 82 days.

The less time between events, the fewer resources there are to respond to affected communities, the Climate Central report notes.

To reduce the threat of deadly and costly weather events, scientists say the world must limit warming by urgently reducing the emissions responsible for global warming. But as recent events show, the impacts of climate change are already here and adaptation efforts are also needed.

“This sobering data paints a dire picture of America’s lack of preparedness to deal with the growing climate crisis and its intersection with other socioeconomic challenges in people’s daily lives,” Rachel said. Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. in a report. “Rather than responding to disasters in the United States in an ad hoc manner, Congress should implement a comprehensive national climate resilience strategy commensurate with the damages and risks we already face.”

