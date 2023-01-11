The 25 US cities where drivers face the worst traffic delays





(NEXSTAR) – Drivers across the United States are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic than at the height of the pandemic, according to a new study.

INRIX, a data and analytics firm specializing in transportation, released the results of its Global Traffic Scorecard on Tuesday. The full report includes not only INRIX’s ranking of the most congested cities for drivers around the world, but also the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries surveyed – and many major US metropolitan areas are near the top. (if not at the top) of the lists.

For starters, drivers in the United States “lost” an average of 51 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to INRIX data obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle and city sources. That equates to a 15-hour increase from 2021, but still below pre-pandemic delays, INRIX said.

Of course, drivers heading to the country’s most congested metropolitan areas felt the brunt of the 2022 delays. According to INRIX findings, commuters to and from downtown/business districts of Chicago area lost 155 hours to traffic jams in 2022, making it the worst city for delays in the United States and the second worst in the world after London, where drivers lost an average of 156 hours.

Paris ranked third, with commuters losing an average of 138 hours, followed by Boston, where drivers faced 134 hours of delay when getting into the city, and New York, where commuters lost an average of 117 hours.

Limited to the United States, INRIX’s Global Traffic Scorecard for the most congested urban areas looks like this:

Chicago (155 lost hours) Boston (134 hours) New York (117 hours) Philadelphia (114 hours) Miami (105 hours) Los Angeles (95 hours)* San Francisco (97 hours) Washington, DC (83 hours) Houston (74 hours) Atlanta (74 hours) New Orleans (77 hours) Portland, Oregon (72 hours) Stamford, Connecticut (73 hours) Dallas (56 hours) Baltimore (55 hours) San Diego (54 hours) Denver (54 hours) Austin (53 hours) Seattle (46 hours) Concord, California (54 hours) Providence, Rhode Island (42 hours) Las Vegas (41 hours) San Juan, Puerto Rico (41 hours) Nashville (41 hours) Sacramento (36 hours)

* Although drivers in some cities, such as Los Angeles, lose fewer hours to traffic jams than lower-ranked cities, the former were ranked higher because INRIX data is “lightly weighted against the population of a region,” an INRIX spokesperson confirmed to Nexstar.

In addition to the worst metropolitan areas for traffic congestion, INRIX attempted to determine the most dangerous corridors for congestion. The worst — of all the corridors studied in congested cities across the country and even parts of the world — was a 30-mile stretch of 1-95 South centered in Stamford, Connecticut, a metropolitan area that also ranked in 13th place. congested urban area in the United States

Drivers on this route lost an average of 34.5 minutes a day during peak morning commutes to New York, “only to see significant congestion on the northbound return trip,” according to the INRIX report.

In second place is a stretch of I-5 South in Los Angeles, followed by Stamford again (north this time), Boston and New York.

Delays and traffic jams could only get worse in 2023, INRIX predicts, unless a recession forces Americans to change their driving behavior.

“Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, we continued to see an increase in vehicle-kilometres traveled globally, a return to traditional morning and evening peak commutes, growth in the use of public transport and continued gains in travel to downtown,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst. to INRIX, in a press release on Tuesday. “However, we have yet to fully rebound to pre-pandemic levels, and while we expect a gradual increase over the next few years, we could see a slight decline in 2023 if a global recession takes hold. “

More information about the INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard can be found on the official INRIX website.

