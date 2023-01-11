UK Review of Gender Recognition List Risks Trans Travel Ban | transgender





Rishi Sunak has been told by the Minister of Equality that there is a risk of re-authorizing government records on LGBTQ+ rights and introducing an effective trans travel ban after the Equality Minister has issued a review of countries recognizing the gender change process in the UK in a legal document.

Kemi Badenoch informed the Commons on Monday that UK officials plan to update the list of approved countries and territories that automatically recognize gender recognition certificates (GRCs).

She suggested withdrawing mutual recognition where there are clear signs that the country no longer has a system that is at least as stringent as the 2004 Gender Recognition Act.

In recent years, many countries have simplified the process by which transgender individuals can legally change their birth certificate, and some have introduced a process known as self-declaration, recently approved amidst controversy in the Scottish Parliament. Holders of certificates from countries not listed must separately apply for UK certificates.

The move comes after Scotland became the first region in the UK to introduce a self-identification system just before Christmas, as the deadline to decide whether to deploy a nuclear option that would bar Holyrood’s gender recognition bill from receiving royal approval comes as the deadline approaches. It came out as it came. recess.

Britain’s Scotland minister, Alister Jack, said he could invoke section 35 of the Scottish Act.

Responding to Badenoch’s announcement, Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley and Scottish LGBTQ+ Rights Campaign Director Colin Macfarlane said: It’s a shameful low for the UK government’s approach to LGBTQ+ rights.

This comes as the UK government considers challenging the Scottish government’s mandate to implement the Gender Awareness Reform Bill, a bill passed in December 2022 with overwhelming cross-party support from the MSP.

Transgender people from countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand have been receiving UK-recognized gender recognition certificates for many years. Trying to end this system is not based on evidence or experience, but rather a specific measure that serves as a transgender travel ban.

Kelley and Macfarlane said the combined move sent a message that the UK government saw transgender people not as citizens to be respected, but as a threat to be quarantined. His party brand by repeating a historic mistake.

In late December, the Scottish government celebrated a historic day for equality after MSPs approved a plan to make it easier and less intrusive for individuals to legally change their gender. For the first time.

The final vote was an unprecedented two-day, poignant and often emotional affair as we worked across parties last midnight on more than 150 amendments to address concerns about the potential for violent men to exploit the new system and its impact on UK equality laws. A discussion ensued.

The Gender Awareness Reform (Scotland) Act eliminates the need for a psychiatric diagnosis for gender dysphoria to obtain a GRC.

The Scottish government has said it will vehemently oppose any attempt by the British government to veto the law.

Late Tuesday, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he plans to approach the UK government for the power to introduce a gender recognition bill similar to the one passed in Holyrood.

Drakeford told Senedd that he had spoken to Sturgeon about the bill and was surprised by the British government’s reaction. “They are threatening to use a power that has never been used before in the entire history of the transition of power,” he said.

