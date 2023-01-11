America’s far-right helped fuel attack on Brazil’s Congress





The problem, Santos says, is that platforms often don’t appreciate the potential impact of anti-democratic content. They will remove content that incites violence, she says. But when people call for military intervention, for example, they don’t clearly associate military intervention with violence.

While all of the experts who spoke to WIRED noted that disinformation in Brazil spans almost all social platforms, as well as private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, Marco Ruediger, director of the Fundao School of Communication Getulio Vargas , argues that more visual platforms like YouTube and Instagram tend to be the favored mediums for spreading misinformation. TikTok, while popular, apparently had less impact.

Images and video can also provide a way for bad actors to escape text-based moderation systems. On YouTube, we very frequently see influencers taking screenshots of posts and putting them in their videos, says Braga. This is not reported and removed. This means that even if a piece of content is deleted on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, a screenshot can remain in a YouTube video that continues to circulate.

Braga also says that the inequality in moderation of content, which is often strongest in English, means that edited or dubbed content can remain in place, even if the English version is removed.

Meta spokesman Corey Chambliss said the company designated Brazil a high-risk location ahead of the October presidential election and removed content encouraging people to invade government buildings. He also says that Meta designates the storming of the Brazilian Congress as a violent event and is cooperating with the Brazilian authorities.

YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said the platform removes content that violates its guidelines, including live streams and videos that incite violence, and prevents ads from running alongside it. content that incites violence. Santos, however, was able to find Brazilian YouTube influencers broadcasting the insurgency that included a QR code that viewers could use to donate to the insurgency cause using the Brazilian payment portal Pix.

Ella Irwin, vice president of trust and safety at Twitter, said her team has removed content that violates our policies, including any content that attempts to incite violence. Irwin declined to say what steps Twitter took to protect the platform during and after Brazil’s presidential election, but said it prioritizes handling any lawful requests for information related to any criminal investigations.

Equis Research’s Braga says any action taken by platforms, or even lawmakers, in Brazil or abroad, is unlikely to be enough to stop history from repeating itself. Disinformation is a borderless phenomenon with limited jurisdiction, says Braga. Countries only have jurisdiction over their own borders and social media companies only have jurisdiction over their own platforms.

