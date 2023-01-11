Britain is still avoiding gas storage problems.





The year started remarkably well in Europe, at least from an energy perspective.

Fears of power outages have risen since a cold December, and this year has been mild and gusty, helping wind power set a new record and gas prices roughly halved in the past month. Consumers and businesses have reduced their gas usage. On the continent, warm winters so far have allowed for opportunistic recharging of gas storage facilities that is almost unheard of in January, and record backup levels provide comfort this winter as well as next.

While this is good news, it is noteworthy that the UK is not fully involved. The Rough Offshore Gas Storage Facility, which owner Centrica partially reopened with great fanfare last October after being closed in 2017, has been pulling gas steadily this year. About 54% of the National Grid numbers are filled, a far cry from the continent’s 80% or higher level. And on average, European storage accounts for around 25% of annual consumption, compared to less than 1% in the UK. If the weather had been harsher this winter, it could easily be lacking.

Despite a flurry of resurgence in the Roughs, which instantly became the UK’s largest gas storage site at just one-fifth of its former capacity, the country still hasn’t decided what it’s going to do about gas storage, and it doesn’t appear to be particularly in a hurry. telephone.

The reason Rough isn’t refilling is because the facility is operating on Centrica’s merchant base, which is not strategic. While the continent’s governments mandate hoarding, Centrica is looking for a moment when futures prices mean it can pre-sell all the gas it injects into Rough, locking in a decent profit right away. Last year, it was able to do so at roughly full, up to about 60% of its reduced capacity in early December. But recent prices don’t include both operating costs and the revenue needed, Investecs Martin Young said.

No one thinks that storage operating on these foundations will provide security of supply. In fact, one of the reasons for Roughs’ closure was that the model was weakened by the narrowing price difference between summer and winter as the global LNG market developed. And certainly Britain did not depend on Russian pipe gas as other countries, such as Germany, did. But the country’s fundamental bet that the international market will always provide the supply it needs at a reasonable price has looked questionable, if not reckless, since last year.

Centrica wants a cap and pricing mechanism similar to that provided for its interconnectors to the Continent to support an investment of up to $2 billion to ensure the well can withstand the high pressures needed to fully reopen Rough. This is a well-known regulatory model, and its costs will probably be minimal over the next 20 years.

But discussions have stalled, according to those familiar with the details. Engineering work should already be underway for the Ruff to provide even more security next winter.

To be fair, the government’s energy to-do list is daunting, from better targeting household and business relief in the near term to a total redesign of markets. But Adam Bell, a former government adviser at the current Stonehaven consulting firm, claims the government is questioning how long natural gas storage will be relevant to the economy, and whether it has (hopefully) explored this winter. The chances of another true supply crisis are low.

That’s a bad call. China’s reopening will mean more competition for liquefied natural gas. Last year, China’s imports fell by an unprecedented 22%. Marco Alver, former president of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam and CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, said there was no question that storage space would be needed in the long run. Requires more storage space. Systems relying more and more on offshore wind power require greening. [energy] will be saved.

Centrica wants to develop Rough as a hydrogen storage facility due to its proximity to low-carbon clusters in the northeast of England. Converting from natural gas to hydrogen is an operational challenge. Support for reopening the rough now should state the need for such changes in the future and give governments a say in how and when they happen.

But in terms of UK energy security, bills and the green transition, a bit rougher means a smoother ride.

