US to train Ukrainians on Patriot system in Oklahoma as early as next week





The Biden administration announced last month that it would provide a Patriot missile system, a sophisticated air defense system designed to shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft to Ukraine to help counter Russian attacks. A Patriot Battery, which includes several support vehicles carrying control stations, radars, and generators, typically requires around 90 troops to maintain and operate.

Once deployed, the Patriot will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and provide another capability for the Ukrainian people to defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks, Ryder said, noting that Moscow has stepped up its bombardment of the country in recent times. last months.

The Patriot will allow the Ukrainians to eliminate ballistic missile threats against enemy aircraft, he said.

But the Patriot will not arrive on Ukrainian soil until forces are trained in its use, Defense Ministry officials said. Training Patriots normally takes up to a year, but the Pentagon is working with Ukrainian forces to expedite that, Ryder said.

The course will include classroom instruction, time in a simulator, and exposure to the system itself.

A variety of factors are considered in terms of: How will this capability be employed in Ukraine? What types of tactics, techniques, and procedures will be most relevant to them employing on the battlefield? And how can we adjust the program in order to speed up the training, recognizing again that there is a fight going on and that we have to put this system there, said Ryder.

But he stressed that officials will not rush the training.

Nothing will be done that would prevent this from being used to the fullest and most effectively possible, he added.

Germany is also sending a Patriot system to Ukraine, so it’s likely that at least another batch of 90 Ukrainians will need to undergo the training. Ryder declined to comment on future classes.

The US still hasn’t said whether the Patriot it’s sending to Ukraine will come from US stockpiles or from a deployed location. It is likely the military will move one of the systems out of storage instead of removing a battery from an overseas location, POLITICO reported. Patriots are in high demand around the world, especially in the Middle East where they defend against Iranian drones and cruise missiles.

The United States has committed more than $24.2 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24. The latest $2.2 billion tranche to Kyiv, announced last week, included 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Additionally, the Pentagon is currently considering sending a number of Stryker armored fighting vehicles, which could be part of an upcoming aid package, POLITICO reported on Monday.

