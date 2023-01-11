A record drought hit much of the United States in 2022





The wide coverage and long duration of drought conditions in the United States set several records in 2022.

The year was also marked by numerous severe weather events, devastating hurricanes and deadly floods in parts of the country.

Here is a summary of the climate and extreme weather events in the United States in 2022:

The climate in numbers

2022

The average annual temperature across the contiguous United States was 53.4 degrees F – 1.4 degrees above the 20th century average – ranking in the warmest third of the 128-year record.

Florida and Rhode Island both had their fifth warmest calendar year on record, while Massachusetts ranked sixth. Four additional states had a top 10 hottest year on record – California, Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire. Alaska had its 16th hottest year in the 98-year record for the state.

Annual precipitation across the contiguous United States totaled 28.35 inches (1.59 inches below average), which put 2022 in the driest third of the climate record. Nebraska had its fourth driest year on record, while California had its ninth driest year. Meanwhile, above-average rainfall made Alaska its fourth wettest year on record.

Drought coverage across the contiguous United States remained significant for the second consecutive year, with a minimum extent of 44% occurring on September 6 and a maximum coverage of 63% on October 25 – the largest contiguous footprint of any state. States since the 2012 drought.

In the western United States, drought conditions peaked at 91.3% coverage of the region on May 3. Drought cover in the west has diminished while the summer monsoon has reduced some of the cover in the southwest. The multi-year drought in the western United States has resulted in water stress/shortages in many places in 2022, with some major reservoirs dropping to their lowest levels on record.

Billion dollar disasters in 2022

Last year, the United States experienced 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, resulting in the deaths of at least 474 people. The following 18 events, each exceeding $1 billion, place 2022 in third place (tied with 2011 and 2017) for the most disasters recorded in a calendar year, behind 2021 – with 20 events – and 2020, with a record of 22 billion distinct. – dollar events:

A winter storm/cold snap event (in the central and eastern United States). A wildfire event (wildfires in the western United States, including Alaska). A drought and heat wave event (in the western and central United States). A flood (in Missouri and Kentucky). Two tornado outbreaks (in the southern and southeastern United States). Three tropical cyclones (Fiona, Ian and Nicole). Nine severe weather/hail events (in many parts of the country, including a derecho in the central United States).

Damage from these disasters totaled approximately $165.0 billion for the 18 events. This exceeds 2021 ($155.3 billion, adjusted for inflation) in total costs, making 2022 the third costliest year on record, only behind 2017 and 2005; any inflation adjusted to 2022 dollars).

Hurricane Ian was the costliest event of 2022 at $112.9 billion and ranks as the third costliest hurricane on record (since 1980) for the United States, behind Hurricane Katrina ( 2005) and Hurricane Harvey (2017).

Over the past seven years (2016-2022), 122 separate billion dollar disasters have killed at least 5,000 people, with a total cost of over $1 trillion in damage. Five of the last six years (2017-2022, 2019 being the exception) have each cost at least $100 billion.

Other Notable Climate and Weather Events in 2022

An average but destructive hurricane season: In 2022, 14 named storms formed in the North Atlantic basin (four tropical storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes), which is close to the historical average. Several notable storms have destroyed and flooded parts of the United States

Hurricane Fiona caused massive flooding in Puerto Rico, with some areas receiving 12 to 18 inches of rain. Hurricane Ian, with sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall in southwest Florida causing extensive flooding, damage and loss of life. Later that year, Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, flooding the coast and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people. Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

An Above-Average Tornado Year: Preliminary U.S. tornado counts for 2022 were about 9% higher than the 1991–2020 average in the contiguous United States, with 1,331 tornadoes reported. March 2022 had triple the average number of tornadoes reported (293) and the most tornadoes reported for a month of March in the 1950-2022 record.

Wildfires scorched the West, Alaska: In addition to the active year of wildfires in the western United States, Alaska saw one million acres scorched on June 18 – the first such event in a calendar year than any other time in the past 32 years. As of July 1, 1.85 million acres had been consumed — the second-highest total on record for June and the seventh-largest area burned for a calendar month on record for Alaska.

Learn more: Find NOAA climate reports and download images from the NCEI Climate Watch website.

