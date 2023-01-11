Ukrainian Troops Head to US for Patriot Missile Training > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





A few weeks after announcing that the United States would send a Patriot air defense battery and associated munitions to Ukraine, a Pentagon official said that Ukrainian soldiers would come to the United States to train on the Patriot system so that they are ready to use it when it is delivered.

“Training of Ukrainian forces on the Patriot Air Defense System will begin as early as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma,” Pentagon Air Force Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder said today. “The training will prepare approximately 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to operate, maintain and support the defensive system during a training course that is expected to last several months.”

Over the past few months, the Russians have stepped up their aerial bombardment of Ukraine, Ryder said, and the Patriot will help the Ukrainians resist this onslaught.

“The Patriot will contribute to the air defense capabilities that Ukraine already has,” he said. “It’s something that will allow them to shoot down…ballistic missiles, enemy planes; [it’s] really up to them on how they use it. But this is part of a larger effort by the United States and the international community to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs to defend its people and armed forces.”

Fort Sill is home to the school where the Army trains its soldiers and service members from allied and partner nations in the use of the Patriot system. From now on, Ukrainian soldiers will also train there.

Ryder said the training for these Ukrainian soldiers will include classroom work, hands-on training with Patriot systems, as well as a simulation lab. It will also focus on what Ukrainians will need once they return home.

“The training will be tailored to provide relevant tactics, techniques and procedures based on the battlefield conditions in Ukraine to enable them to utilize this to the fullest once back in Ukraine,” Ryder said.

Since Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $24.2 billion in security assistance. This assistance includes munitions, vehicles, aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar systems, small arms, artillery, air defense systems, anti-aircraft and anti-armour systems.

Next week, Ryder said, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley will travel to Germany to host another contact group meeting. Ukrainian international defense chiefs. Ryder said the group helped identify, synchronize and ensure the delivery of capabilities the Ukrainians needed to defend against Russian aggression.

“The Secretary looks forward to meeting with defense leaders from the approximately 50 nations [comprising] this important group dedicated to the self-defense of Ukraine,” he said.

