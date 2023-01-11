The United States and Japan are close to agreeing on the transfer of the Marine unit to Okinawa





WASHINGTON (AP) Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes to the joint defense posture this week as the two countries face growing threats from North Korea and aggressive growing in China.

US officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with their Japanese counterparts on Wednesday and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the presence of US troops on the island of ‘Okinawa. It will also add a formal mention of space to the longstanding mutual defense treaty the two countries have entered into, in a nod to the Pentagons’ creation of Space Force and Space Command.

The new deals to be sealed at the so-called two plus two meeting will come just before a visit to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

The leaders will discuss our shared vision for a modernized alliance that will tackle the challenges of the 21st century in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, on Tuesday. China will certainly be a subject of discussion with our Japanese allies during the consultative meetings this week.

Ryder declined to provide details of the new deal.

But US officials have said the 12th Marine Regiment currently in Okinawa will transition into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit, the 12th Marine Regiment Littoral. The new regiment is designed to be better equipped and capable of fighting an adversary and defending the United States and its allies in the region. US officials have said the decision will not increase the number of Marines on the island.

Building military capacity or troops is a sensitive issue for Okinawa, site of one of the bloodiest ground battles at the end of World War II. The island is home to more than half of US troops based in Japan, and Okinawans want that number reduced. Amid growing fears of an emergency in Taiwan, many islands in the region fear that a beefed up defense will increase the chances of being drawn into war.

The change is part of a broader shift underway in the Marine Corps, as Commandant Gen. David Berger aims to make the service more capable of operating and fighting in contested areas, especially within range. hitting an enemy. This element is essential in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of American and allied forces are easily within range of missiles or even rockets from China and North Korea.

A littoral marine regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa and another is planned later this decade, with a possible location in Guam, officials say. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly announced.

Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of around 2,000 Marines and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Okinawa Marine Regiment that it would essentially replace comprises approximately 3,400 marines and sailors. The total number of Marines in Okinawa would remain roughly the same, officials said.

Asked about specific announcements, Ryder will only say that the meeting will be an opportunity to discuss how to modernize the alliance and maintain a stable and secure Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Ryder also raised US concerns about Chinese military activity in the region, including a recent incident when a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a military plane. the US Air Force over the South China Sea.

In terms of Chinese behavior, as evidenced more recently by the PRC’s aerial interception, it’s concerning to see these types of provocative actions taking place in sensitive areas, Ryder said. And so, again, our goal from a United States perspective is to work with our allies and our partners in the region like Japan, to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and to ensure that security and stability continue to be present throughout the region.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

