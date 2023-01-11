Britain cannot ignore Scotland’s gender recognition legislation.





On Monday we learned that Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs) issued in Scotland may not be accepted in England and Wales. Last month Scotland passed a gender recognition reform bill meaning that anyone over the age of 16 can legally change their gender after three months, even if they haven’t been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

However, according to the Times, UK government sources say Scottish gender recognition certificates will not be recognized in the rest of the UK unless the Scottish government amends the law and requires someone to undergo a medical diagnosis for gender dysphoria.

The UK government might consider this a Legoland driver’s license solution to gender recognition. Scotland issues a GRC to anyone who wants it, but that certificate is as valid as a permit issued to the public by Lego City Driving School south of the border. highway. However, there are issues that the British government may not have considered.

Currently, GRCs are not designed to be created on demand to prove someone’s legal gender. It defeats one of the key purposes of the Gender Recognition Act of 2004 to protect transgender privacy. Section 22 of the GRA makes it an offense for a public official to disclose that someone has applied for a GRC.

In 2004, it was a completely different world. At the time, it was assumed that transgender people would want to reintegrate into society and lead a life as the gender they acquired. The goal was to get people past the transition without falling into transition. At the time, the government assumed there were around 5,000 transgender people across the UK, most of whom would have undergone a medical procedure called sex reassignment.

Transgender people today constitute a very different group. According to census data released last week, England and Wales alone have a far greater 262,000 people with a so-called gender identity that is different from the sex registered at birth. However, the basic mechanisms of the gender recognition certificate process are largely the same as in 2004.

When the GRC is issued by the Gender Recognition Panel, a copy is emailed to the relevant office (eg the General Register Office for England and Wales or the National Register of Scotland). The relevant office then issues a new birth certificate showing the person’s new gender as male or female. Crucially, there is no indication on the new birth certificate that someone has changed gender.

If the government of Nicola Sturgeons SNP goes my way, anyone born in Scotland will soon be able to apply because they want a Scottish GRC and will receive a new birth certificate from National Records Scotland. England and Wales may decide not to recognize the Scottish GRC, but cannot refuse to recognize Scottish birth certificates.

The Equality Act 2010 legislation is reserved to Westminster to allow providers to provide single-gender services where they can be objectively justified. However, these rights are compromised if the service provider cannot prove that the GRC owner is not the gender they claim to be. A trans woman may look like a man, sound like a man, and walk like a man, but if her birth certificate says she is female, she is indistinguishable from a woman on paper.

It has been an ongoing mystery since the UK started issuing GRCs almost 20 years ago, but the Scottish GRR legislation is a game changer as it removes all checks and balances in the process. The bill has now been passed and more GRCs are likely to be issued to a much more diverse group of people in Scotland.

Denying acceptance of the Scottish GRC by the rest of the UK is an impracticable solution. But even if you can curb your problems, Scotland is as much a part of the UK as England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The UK Government cannot and should not abolish its responsibility to Scottish nationals entitled to single sex services.

And Scotland’s gender legislation compromises the rights of organizations providing single gender services across the UK. Therefore, an objection must be filed under Scottish law. Section 35 allows British ministers to do just that, and forbids Lord Chancellor Holyroods from submitting bills for royal approval.

Yes, there will be outcry from the SNP and no doubt Sturgeon will take the matter to court. But what really matters is the court of public opinion, especially in Scotland. The Grand National Party suffered disgrace due to a sovereignty dispute. Where better to have the British government challenge them than on a matter of unpopularity among the Scots? Polls show that 2/3 of Scots oppose self-ID.

And if the UK government can shine a light on the dangers of gender reform legislation and the Scottish government’s capture of ideology, the independence debate could be kicked in the long grass for a generation.

