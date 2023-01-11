Biden invites Ukrainian troops to US for weapons training





The Biden administration deepened its involvement in the Ukraine conflict on Tuesday by inviting up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to the United States for weapons training on the Patriot missile defense system.

US Department of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the Ukrainians will travel to Fort Sill in Oklahoma as early as next week to begin the months-long course to learn how to operate a battery Patriot, which can shoot down attack aircraft, cruise missiles, and some ballistic missiles before they hit targets.

So far, Kyiv has only allowed its forces to leave the battlefield for short-term training on complex weapon systems at European bases under instructions from US troops and the Peacebuilding Treaty Organization. the North Atlantic (NATO). But unlike other complex systems sent to Ukraine, such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Patriots require intensive and hands-on training outside of Europe. Ukraine’s decision to send troops overseas – for training that normally takes a year – underscores its military’s need for the Patriots in its fight against Russia as well as the Pentagon’s long-term commitment in the war.

“The training will prepare approximately 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to operate, maintain and sustain the defensive system during a training course that is expected to last several months,” Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon. “Once deployed, the Patriot will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and provide another capability for the Ukrainian people to defend against ongoing Russian air assaults.”

The surface-to-air missile defense system consists of eight launchers, each loaded with up to four interceptors, mounted on a truck with ground radar, a control station and a generator. It takes about 100 soldiers to operate a Patriot battery – about the number heading into Fort Sill.

In December, the United States pledged to send a Patriot battery to Ukraine as part of a $1.85 billion military assistance package, which was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit in the United States that month. Once the first Patriot system is operational, “We will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to have more Patriots,” Zelensky said during his trip.

The US Army currently has 16 Patriot battalions and the training school is located at Fort Sill. “So (the Ukrainian trainees) will come across an existing capability,” Ryder said, adding that there are no plans to train additional forces beyond the initial 100, “but that will be part of an ongoing discussion. with Ukraine”. The training will take several months, but the United States aims to expedite the training course so the system can be activated quickly over Ukraine.

“It’s the kind of necessary, serious, rigorous and sustained training that this system requires,” says Michael O’Hanlon, a military analyst at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “The decision shows that we are determined.”

The Kremlin noticed it. Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of dangerously escalating the war by supplying the Patriot battery. “Such a step…would lead to an escalation of the conflict and increase the risk of direct US military involvement in hostilities,” she said.

The US military has deployed Patriot batteries in hotspots and war zones for three decades, including the 1991 Persian Gulf War, when the system intercepted Iraqi Scud missiles heading towards Israel. Its success in shooting down missiles and aircraft hundreds of miles away has generated overseas sales to NATO allies, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others.

Ukraine now faces an array of artillery, missiles and drones in the final stages of the nearly 11-month war. Alongside the United States, Germany last week promised a Patriot battery, intended to complement several air defense systems that have been entrusted to Ukraine by foreign partners.

