Consumer spending figures add evidence that UK is in recession | business news





Consumer spending failed to keep up with inflation in December, likely reinforcing economists’ view that the UK is in a recession.

Closely watched data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Barclaycard show that spending in December was up 6.9% and 4.4%, respectively, from a year ago in terms of value.

Both indicators held inflation below 10.7% when last measured in November.

They were also flattered by the impact of COVID, where the spread of the Omicron variant in December 2021 forced people to curtail their Christmas gatherings.

There was another separate piece of evidence last month that online shopping suffered from shoppers’ anxiety about the impact of a strike by front-line Royal Mail workers.

E-commerce body IMRG reported a 12% drop compared to the same month last year.

You mentioned delivery disruptions hit hard, especially in the last week before Christmas.

BRC’s Retail Sales Monitor, compiled with KPMG, warned that shoppers will face further price increases in the coming days if costs such as energy bills do not stabilize.

Paul Martin, UK retail head for KPMG, said a cost-of-living crisis dominated the festival season.

“Although the sales growth figures for December look healthy, the value of sales is up almost 7% over last year, but this is mainly because goods are more expensive and it hides the fact that the amount of goods people are buying has decreased considerably over the time last year.” left a message.

“Consumers avoided expensive tech purchases in December and opted for energy-efficient appliances and Christmas clothing and beauty items.”

“With Christmas behind us, retailers are facing a difficult few months as consumers manage rising interest rates and energy prices by cutting non-essential spending, and industrial action across sectors could impact sales,” he said. “he added.

“The strong demand in certain categories that has protected some retailers will undoubtedly fade away, so we can expect to see major damage going into the spring.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:50 Should the market expect a retail profit warning?

Why Britain could fall into a recession

The data appears to support the view of many economists and the Bank of England that the UK’s consumer spending-driven economy is already in recession.

The National Statistical Office has already reported contraction for the July-September quarter, and a negative growth figure between October and December 2022 would confirm a recession.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a 0.3% drop from the previous month on Friday in November.

While this prospect of slowdown generally prompts policy support from the Bank of England, financial markets are expecting further rate hikes to combat the economic threat posed by inflation.

“The November GDP data should leave little doubt that a recession has begun,” Pantheon Macro Economics said in a note published Monday.

“However, this report is unlikely to lead to a decisive decline in interest rate expectations as the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) already expects a deep recession and is now putting more weight on wage and price development.”

