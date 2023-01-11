The Last of Us | TV show





In 2003, an outbreak of an infectious fungus that turns human hosts into deadly monsters leaves the world in ruins. Twenty years later, survivor Joel (Pascal) is forced to travel across the United States with teenage orphan Ellie (Ramsey) who holds a secret that could change the world.

Broadcast on: Sky Atlantic / NOW

Episodes watched: 9 out of 9

The Last Of Us, originally released on PlayStation in 2013, is unquestionably one of the greatest video games of all time. An original take on the zombie-thriller model, it broke new ground with its resonant themes, intensely fluid gameplay, captured cutscenes, and exceptionally decent writing. It was moving, immersive, and about as cinematic as it was possible to get on a games console. Which was a good reason to avoid an adaptation in the first place. Why risk ruining a perfect thing? Why defile what preceded? Why, when video games have had a devilish track record in movies and TV, even care?

The answer comes spectacularly and emphatically from co-showrunners Neil Druckmann (the games’ original creator) and Craig Mazin (the writer/producer behind the equally apocalyptic and equally excellent Chernobyl). The live-action The Last Of Us is a superb example of how to make an adaptation work, how to keep the elements of what worked while having the confidence to explore bold new avenues, to expand the universe, to do something thing that stands on its own two feet.

One of the game’s main strengths was its depth of character, and that only intensifies here.

Most striking, first of all, is the fidelity of the transfer. Clearly aware that they’re working from a pretty solid model, and perhaps also aware of appealing to the games an aggressively loyal fanbase, Druckmann and Mazin have stuck relatively close to the original narrative. As before, we follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on their perilous journey through the post-apocalyptic United States, from Boston to Wyoming, battling zombies (referred to here as infected), as well as the equally living. terrifying, in a quest for a cure or at least some kind of internal healing.

For anyone who’s played the game, it’s a sometimes surreal experience to see its most iconic moments (the collapsing skyscraper, the giraffes) beautifully rendered in live action. But except for a moment when Joel tells Ellie the hell give her a thumbs up, a sly nod to one of the game’s key mechanics, it never feels like we’re watching a video game. One of the game’s main strengths was its depth of character, and that only intensifies here.

Excitingly, the show may be at its peak when it deviates from its original plan. None of the major plot points are drastically changed, but several episodes go gloriously off-track from before. Most fascinating of all is the extraordinary, almost self-contained third episode, which tells the full story of Bill, a previously very minor character now played by Nick Offerman. He’s re-imagined here as a survivalist and casual conspirator who’s been preparing for zombies all his life, proving that it’s possible to pull a good dystopia out of the ruins of the world. Saying more could spoil the experience; Suffice to say, it’s moving, surprisingly romantic, and one of the finest hours of television in recent memory.

That’s what’s so impressive about this adaptation: how fully realized this world is. With the benefit of a generous HBO budget, this apocalypse has a staggering sense of scale, subtle touches plus an Al Gore presidential campaign t-shirt, a sign that time is running out. is discontinued in the early 2000s to flawless CGI, great cinematography, and lavish production design. (The sheet budget alone has to go through the roof.) It never looks less than hauntingly beautiful.

And yet, despite all its vast canvas, despite all its monster chaos, the focus remains on the characters at all times. In particular, Ramseys Ellie convincingly balances wide-eyed innocence (having lived her whole life in a quarantine zone, she’s never even sat in a car before) with intense courage and even clumsiness, raising what could otherwise be a pretty dark watch. Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, is cast perfectly: he offers great cowboy tenacity and a rugged face, but it’s still a forehead, masking deep trauma and the sheer terror of being a father figure. It has never been so good. That the show ends like the game does with Joel making a brutally ambiguous choice shows an implicit understanding of these characters, of their moral darkness, of their confused humanity. The Last Of Us, the game, never offered easy answers; neither does the TV show. So much the better for her.

Quite comfortably the best adaptation of a video game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore, while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it is also a masterpiece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.empireonline.com/tv/reviews/the-last-of-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos