Failed first Virgin Orbit UK launch





Updated January 10th at 7am EST with a Virgin Orbit statement.

SEATTLE Virgin Orbits launched first from the UK and failed to reach orbit on Jan. 9, dealing a crushing blow to the financially struggling company.

A Virgin Orbits Boeing 747 aircraft took off from Cornwall Spaceport in southwest England at around 5:02pm on the company’s Start Me Up mission, the company’s sixth LauncherOne mission, but was the first to fly from a location other than Mojave Air and Space Port. . .

The aircraft flew to its designated drop location over the Atlantic Ocean off the south coast of Ireland and launched a LauncherOne rocket at approximately 6:11pm EST. Telemetry during a live webcast of the launch was unreliable and occasionally reported what appeared to be fake speed and altitude numbers, but the company reported that the rocket’s upper stage and payload reached orbit seven minutes later.

LauncherOne has successfully reached Earth orbit once again! The company later announced in a tweet that it had been removed. Our mission is not over yet but congratulations to the British people! This is already the first orbital mission on UK soil and a huge achievement for @spacegovuk and our government partners!

The launch then appeared to be on shore stage before the second burnout of the upper stage NewtonFour engine followed by payload deployment. But nearly 30 minutes after announcing it had reached orbit, the company suddenly revealed that the launch had failed.

We seem to have an anomaly preventing us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information, the company announced. The company did not provide any other information about the anomaly, including under what flight condition it occurred and why the company erroneously reported that it had reached orbit. Boeing 747 confirmed safe landing at Spaceport Cornwall.

Virgin Orbit said in a statement earlier on Jan. 10 that the anomaly occurred during the rocket’s second stage flight traveling at 17,700 kilometers per hour, less than two-thirds of its orbital speed, but did not provide other details about the problem. .

“The first nature of this mission has added complexity, which is expertly managed by our team. However, in the end, it appears that a technical failure prevented us from delivering final orbit,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a statement.

The Start Me Up mission carried nine small satellites that the rocket would place in sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 555 km. The launch was procured by the US National Reconnaissance Agency, whose primary payload is a pair of CubeSats called Prometheus-2, built by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) under the British Ministry of Defense.

Other payloads for the launch were DSTL and a pair of cubesats called CIRCE developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory. cubesat demonstrating a navigation technology called DOVER built by Open Cosmos; ForgeStar-0, the first satellite of Space Forge, a space manufacturing startup based in Wales; IOD-3 AMBER, the first of a constellation of ocean domain-aware satellites from British company Horizon Technologies; the STORK-6 imaging cubesat from the Polish company SatRevolution; AMAN, the first CubeSat for the Omani government.

The mission was highly praised because it was the first attempt at an orbital launch from the UK as part of the UK government’s strategy to develop an end-to-end space industry. The launch drew large crowds to the space station, even though there was little to see other than aircraft taking off at night.

Amazing work went into the launch of Britain’s first orbiting satellite tonight. Good luck to the whole team. It was tweeted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hours before launch.

“We have shown that the UK can go into orbit, but the launch has not succeeded in reaching the required orbit,” Matt Archer, head of commercial space flight at the British Space Agency, said in a Virgin Orbit statement on the failure. . “Nevertheless, the project succeeded in creating horizontal launch capabilities at Spaceport Cornwall and we continue to be the leading provider of commercial small satellite launches in Europe, with vertical launches planned in Scotland by 2030.”

The launch follows four consecutive successful launches of LauncherOne from California’s Mojave Air and Space Port, all between January 2021 and July 2022. The company’s first LauncherOne launch ended in May 2020 shortly after the rocket’s first stage engines ignited.

The failure came at a precarious time for Virgin Orbit, which struggled to increase its launch rate and generate revenue. The company reported ending the third quarter with $71 million in cash after reporting negative free cash flow of $52.5 million in its November 7 earnings call. The company raised $25 million from Virgin Group in early November and $20 million from Virgin Investments Limited, the investment arm of Virgin Group, on December 20.

In its earnings call on Nov. 7, the company said it would at least double its launch rate in 2023, at which point it was expecting three launches in 2022. Me Up mission through January.

