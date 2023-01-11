Britain and Japan sign defense pact to counter Chinese threat





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to sign a defense agreement on Wednesday that will allow Britain and Japan to deploy troops in each other’s countries.

The move comes as the British government seeks to increase engagement in the Asia-Pacific to counter Chinese influence, but the war in Ukraine has forced London to reevaluate its global strategy.

The meeting in London will see the two leaders discuss a comprehensive and progressive UK proposal to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade bloc including Japan, Canada, Mexico and Chile, despite reservations from some Conservative MPs. will.

The UK hopes to become a member of the bloc this year, but former UK environment secretary George Eustice has warned against joining in haste, arguing it could leave the UK vulnerable to legal challenges that could weaken the agriculture sector and environmental rules.

Eustice, who supported Brexit, criticized the UK-Australia trade deal last year, which is actually not a very good deal for the UK. He fears that CPTPP members could see Canada challenging Britain’s ban on hormone-treated beef, for example.

Sunak and Kishida will focus on the Mutual Access Defense Agreement, which will be signed at the Tower of London on Wednesday. Downing Street said under the agreement, the two countries would provide more complex military training and deployment.

Sunak added ahead of the meeting that the two countries are accelerating, building and deepening their relationship, and have a common view of the world and an understanding of global threats.

Last month, Britain, Japan and Italy launched the Global Combat Air Program, which aims to develop a next-generation fighter by 2035.

The UK government said the program would build on existing defense ties and accelerate advanced military capabilities in all three countries.

suggestion

This mutual access agreement is of great importance to both countries, reinforcing our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underscoring our joint efforts to strengthen economic security, accelerate defense cooperation and drive innovation that creates highly skilled jobs. said Sunak.

In an increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time.

Downing Street said Sunak and Kishida would also discuss ways to step up support for the G7’s Japanese presidency and Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/55742e74-c9f5-4617-bfe7-49beb1ecec70 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos