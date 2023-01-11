Katie Porter announces her candidacy for the United States Senate





WASHINGTON Rep. Katie Porter, a third-term California Democrat who studied under Elizabeth Warren at Harvard University and became the social media sweetheart of liberal Democrats, said Tuesday she would run in 2024 for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein.

Ms Porter, 49, is the first announced challenger to Ms Feinstein, 89, who has not declared her intentions for 2024 but is widely expected not to seek re-election amid concerns Democrats regarding his age and ability to serve. Last year, Ms. Feinstein declined to be acting Senate president and previously resigned as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee under immense pressure after Justice Amy’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Coney Barrett.

It’s time for new leadership in the US Senate, Ms Porter said in a video announcing her campaign.

Ms. Feinstein, in a statement released by her office, said she would make an announcement regarding my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time. She said she was focused on battling the killer storms hitting California.

Ms Porters’ early campaign announcement that echoes Ms Warrens’ entry into the 2020 presidential contest, when she was the first major Democrat to run for office, kicks off a race that is sure to be among the most expensive intra-party contests in the country. A vaunted fundraiser, Porter has become widely known for her combative treatment of financial industry witnesses and Trump administration officials who have appeared before her on the House Oversight Committee.

Ms Porter, born in Iowa, was a leading surrogate in Ms Warrens’ 2020 campaign and often hosted small events promoting her mentor. She worked as a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, and in 2012 was appointed by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris to oversee a $9 billion settlement after the mortgage crisis. She was elected to Congress in 2018.

Ms Porter won re-election in November by 3.4 percentage points in a district made much more Republican in California’s redistricting process, having won in 2020 by seven points. Her seat could be harder for Democrats to fill in 2024 without a candidate on the ballot who has Ms Porters’ fundraising acumen.

Other California Democrats who have not announced campaigns for Ms. Feinstein’s Senate seat but are reportedly considering offers include Rep. Adam Schiff, who has previously hired staffers for a campaign in the Senate. statewide; Representative Barbara Lee, who informed donors of her intention to run; and Rep. Ro Khanna, an aide for whom Mr. Khanna said would decide the Senate race in the coming months.

“It’s going to be a very exciting race with some fabulous people many of whom have already told me about,” said former Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat who served four terms alongside Ms Feinstein before retiring in 2016. The fact that Katie Porter announced, I think, will open the door for a lot of early announcements.

California, the nation’s most populous state with nearly 40 million people, has not held a highly competitive contest for an open Senate seat since 1992, when Ms Feinstein and Ms Boxer were both elected to the first time.

Ms Feinstein, in her sixth term, has been plagued with questions about her fitness to serve. Short-term memory issues have become an open secret on Capitol Hill, though few Democrats have been willing to discuss the topic publicly.

She has done nothing to suggest she will run again in 2024. She has not hired campaign staff and, in the latest campaign financial report for the period ending September, had less than $10,000 in cash, a derisory sum. for a sitting senator.

