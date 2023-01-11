Amazon plans to close 3 UK warehouses to cut costs





Amazon is set to close three UK warehouses this year, which will affect its 1,200 employees as the internet retail giant cuts costs under pressure from consumer spending.

The closure of fulfillment centers in Hertfordshire’s Hemel Hempstead, South Yorkshire’s Doncaster and Scotland’s Gourock were announced a week after the tech group announced it would lay off more than 18,000 employees, primarily in e-commerce and human resources. resource sector.

CEO Andy Jassy said last week the job cuts were part of a plan to weather an uncertain and challenging economy.

Amazon has hired many employees to meet growing demand from consumers locked down during the pandemic, but has faced job cuts due to high inflation and pressure on consumer spending. Amazon’s stock price is down nearly 50% over 2022.

Workers impacted by the UK warehouse closure will be offered replacement roles or retraining opportunities at nearby Amazon sites. Many workers are expected to lose their jobs at the company, especially 300 workers at Gourock, far from replacement sites.

The company also said it plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Peddimore in the West Midlands and Stockton-on-Tees in Durham County, creating 2,500 jobs over the next three years. It added that the closure of Amazon’s site is part of a regular evaluation of the network.

All staff affected by the site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to relocate to another facility and remain committed to their customers, employees and communities across the UK, the company added.

Amazon warehouses have often become one of the biggest employers across the UK, meaning closures risk devastating local economies.

The closure of a Gourock distribution center in parts of Scotland experiencing high unemployment, declining population and economic decline is disastrous, said Neil Bibby, MSP for Scottish Labor in West Scotland. He had government support.

We know that Amazon has benefited from significant public funding in the past and [it] Bibby said she was disappointed with the decision to leave a community that served them well.

The Scottish government said the decision was disappointing and that state-owned company Scottish Enterprise was in active discussions with the company to better understand the issue.

GMB Union organizer Steve Garelick described the company’s move as a real kick to the Amazon employees who worked in the field during the festival. “You can’t expect eager Amazon workers to suddenly pick up sticks and move to another fulfillment center miles away,” he said.

Before Christmas, Amazon laid off thousands of roles in its device and book business, including the Alexa voice assistant and Kindle ereader team.

The start date of some college graduates who were scheduled to join the company in May was also delayed by up to six months due to the macroeconomic environment.

Other tech groups, including Snap and Meta, have also tried to cut costs by cutting jobs in recent months, and Twitter has wiped out many UK jobs as new owner Elon Musk reorganizes the company. US software company Salesforce followed suit last Wednesday, announcing plans to cut 10% of its workforce of nearly 80,000.

Additional reporting by Lukanyo Mnyanda from Edinburgh

