House Majority Leader Scalise avoids debt ceiling questions





U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, speaks alongside House Republican Conference Speaker Representative Elise Stefanik (L), Republican of New York, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 10, 2023.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday dodged thorny questions about whether Congress would allow the United States to default on its debt after lawmakers passed new rules making it harder the raising of the federal limits.

The United States is dangerously close to hitting its debt ceiling of about $31.4 trillion, the legal limit set by Congress on how much the federal government can borrow. It includes the total amount of outstanding federal debt, about $24.5 trillion, plus the nearly $6.9 trillion the government has borrowed from itself. If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling soon, it would inevitably trigger a default on US Treasuries, an unprecedented event that would plunge the country into financial crisis.

“America over time sometimes hits the debt ceiling because it’s like a credit card limit,” Scalise, R-La., said at a Capitol news conference. He was responding to a reporter who asked him to describe what lawmakers had agreed to on the debt ceiling and whether he could “guarantee” that the United States would not default.

“And if you ask for a limit increase, at some point you have to sit down and say why are we hitting the limit? Why are we maxing out the credit card? Because it’s the country’s credit card” , he added.

It will be much harder for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling under the new Congress since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, agreed to a set of rules that requires any increase in the debt ceiling is associated with spending cuts. It was one of many concessions he had made to win the support of a group of conservative Republicans who were blocking his presidency.

The debt ceiling debate is already raising questions on Wall Street. Citing McCarthy’s uphill battle and 15 ballots, Goldman Sachs economists cited rule changes as a cause for concern over whether Congress would lift the debt ceiling, saying in a Monday research note that this would probably be a “close call”.

“The debt limit is going to be an issue,” the report read. “Tax deadlines will pose a greater risk this year than they have for a decade.”

The United States last raised the debt ceiling in December 2021, by $2.5 trillion. The increase is expected to last until at least July 2023, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget watchdog group.

The lifting of the debt ceiling does not authorize any new expenditure; it allows the government to borrow more money to cover existing liabilities. And since the federal government consistently spends more than it receives in tax revenue, legislators must periodically raise the debt ceiling. Failure to raise the debt ceiling could result in the government defaulting on its debt and halting day-to-day operations, causing potential turbulence in markets and the economy.

The last major breach of the debt ceiling was in late 2011, prompted by resistance from a newly elected Republican majority in Congress. Even though the United States ultimately did not default on its debt, the havoc led Standard & Poor’s to issue its first-ever government credit rating downgrade.

A Moody’s Analytics report from September 2021 said a default on Treasuries could send the US economy into a fall as bad as the Great Recession. Moody’s predicted a 4% drop in GDP and the loss of nearly 6 million jobs if the United States defaulted.

In the immediate term, failure to repay the debt could delay Social Security and Medicare benefits, salaries of government employees, military personnel and contractors, and other expenses already authorized by the Congress.

The process of raising the debt ceiling had been routine for Congress for decades. Lawmakers have permanently raised, temporarily extended or otherwise changed the definition of the debt ceiling to avoid default 78 times since 1960, according to the US Treasury.

More recently, some House Republicans, including McCarthy, have come to use it as a bargaining tactic to cut spending. Scalise used that reasoning on Tuesday, telling reporters the government needed to review how much money it was handing out.

“At the same time you manage the debt limit, you also put mechanisms in place so that you don’t keep going over it,” Scalise said, “because if the limit is raised, you don’t go to the store on tomorrow and the max again. You start to understand how to control the spending problem. And it’s been going on for too long. And we’re going to deal with this and I think the American people have asked us to deal with this.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/house-majority-leader-scalise-sidesteps-thorny-question-of-whether-congress-would-allow-us-to-default-on-its-debt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos