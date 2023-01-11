Royal family react when Prince Harry exposes ties to British media in memoir





It is the sacrosanct link between Britain’s two oldest institutions: the monarchy and the press. Like the symbiotic relationship between trees and people, the two came to depend on each other for survival. Without acres of coverage and visibility, the royal family would most likely be in its own shadow without a national newspaper. And without access, photos and constant drama, Britain’s tabloid and broadsheet industry would be closer to death than ever.

However, this partnership is currently facing threats. The historically secretive relationship was exposed after Prince Harry revealed how deeply involved members of his family were with some British newspapers and high profile media figures. The revelations left families and individuals at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace feeling rattled, a source tells BAZAAR.com EXCLUSIVELY.

I have a feeling that what Harry said in his book is news today and will be gone tomorrow. A palace insider told BAZAAR. However, the level of detail provided in the book on its specific relationship with the media has now put everything under the microscope.

of course. Throughout Spare’s pages, the Duke of Sussex writes at length about his stepmother Queen Camilla’s close relationship with influential media figures and publications. The Prince says that after Princess Diana’s death, she understands the need to overhaul her image before becoming queen one day, but it has hurt herself and others a lot because of it.

In his memoir published today, Jan. 10, he had mixed feelings about recently gaining a step-parent whom he thought had sacrificed me on the altar of his personal publicity. She was a villain. She was the third person in her marriage. She needed an image restoration.

He continued, it made her dangerous because of the connections she was building within the British press. And there was an open willingness on both sides to exchange information. And her family based on the hierarchy and in the process of her becoming queen, there will be people or dead bodies left in the streets because of it.

Last month Camilla was spotted at a Christmas lunch attended by Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and several senior newspaper editors. And last summer, the Queen and Charles III hired an experienced Daily Mail editor to lead the communications team.

In the book, Harry also connects the dots to leaks that have influenced some of the most damaging stories about him and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Writing about the now-infamous brawl between Meghan and Kate over a bridesmaids dress (a British tabloid reported that Meghan made Kate cry, but it was later revealed that it was actually the other way around), the prince pointed out that the wrong story had been leaked. do. It was noted that it was apparently Charles who told the story to the media after William and Kate revealed the details during a dinner with Charles and Camilla.

As Harry writes in Spare, my problem is not about monarchy, not the concept of monarchy. It stayed with the press and a sick relationship developed between it and the palace.

The revelation of Harry’s memoir reportedly devastated his brother, Prince William, but the source added, “He’s not disrespecting what his brother has shared.” The dust has to settle, but this was something to think about.

Adds a former old palace aide. The public-facing side of the institution may keep a dignified silence, but make no mistake that there will be a lot of talk going on behind closed doors about Spare and what to do next. Yes, I have a feeling that a lot of things, especially with the Sussexes exit, will be forgotten with time, but the public conversations taking place now about our relationship with the media and the actions that follow will probably warrant a more careful approach going forward. Many people are watching.

Thousands of readers around the world pre-ordered the book before it was released, and many are rushing to get their hands on it today, the first day on sale. A spokesperson for Penguin Random House confirmed to BAZAAR that Spare has already become the best-selling non-fiction title in the UK. The Dukes memoir has so far sold figures of 400,000 copies across hardcover, e-book and audio formats.

Harry’s work continues with members of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Paramount Veterans Network scheduled for Tuesday. .

The Duke of Sussex told Good Morning America that he hoped the truth shared on Spare would lead to a discussion of an issue that has torn the family apart. “If we can reach a point of reconciliation, it will have ripple effects around the world,” he said. I truly believe in that and that is what pushes me. And if that doesn’t happen, it’s very sad.

Omid Scobie is the royal editor of the massive BAZAAR.com, covering the lives and philanthropy of young members of the British royal family for over eight years. In addition to leading exclusive coverage of major royal milestones (including weddings in both Cambridges and Sussexes), Scobie has toured extensively for engagements in the UK and around the world with Harry, Meghan, William and Kate. A Royal Contributor to ABC News, Scobie is a regular on Good Morning America and the host of the network’s upcoming podcast, The Heir Pod.

