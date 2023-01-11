US Navy says seized Iranian assault rifles bound for Yemen





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The US Navy has seized more than 2,100 assault rifles from a ship in the Gulf of Oman which it says came from Iran and was bound for the Houthi rebels backed by the Iran in Yemen, a navy spokesman said Tuesday. It was the latest capture of arms allegedly destined for the poorest country in the Arab world.

The seizure took place last Friday after a team from the USS Chinook, a Cyclone-class coastal patrol vessel, boarded a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow. They discovered the Kalashnikov-style rifles individually wrapped in green tarps aboard the ship, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Middle East-based 5th Fleet Navy.

Experts reviewing photos released by the Navy later said the weapons appeared to be Chinese-made T-56 rifles and Russian-made Molot AKS20Us. Type 56 rifles were found in caches of previously seized weapons. A similar green tarp was also used.

The Chinook, along with the patrol boat USS Monsoon and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans, took possession of the weapons.

When we intercepted the vessel, it was on a route historically used to smuggle illicit goods to the Houthis in Yemen, Hawkins told The Associated Press. The Yemeni crew confirmed the origin.

The Yemeni crew, Hawkins added, will be repatriated to a government-controlled part of Yemen.

A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited arms transfers to the Houthis since 2014, when Yemen’s civil war erupted.

Iran has long denied arming the Houthis even as it transferred rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weapons to the Yemeni militia using sea routes. Independent experts, Western nations and UN experts have traced components seized on board other detained vessels to Iran.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, armed with US weapons and intelligence, went to war on the side of the Yemeni government-in-exile in March 2015. Years of unsuccessful fighting have pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of starvation.

A six-month ceasefire in the Yemen war, the longest in the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. This raises fears that the fighting could escalate again. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the conflict, including more than 14,500 civilians.

There have been sporadic attacks since the ceasefire expired, although international negotiators are trying to find a political solution to the war.

In November, the Navy found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer, also allegedly from Iran and bound for Yemen.

