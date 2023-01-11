UK confirms it is considering supplying tanks to Ukraine





LONDON The British government is considering supplying British-made Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, officials have confirmed.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that Britain had not made a final decision on the provision of modern battle tanks, but did not deny that the government was pondering the matter.

He said the Ukrainian government was very clear in demanding military aid from its Western allies, and that included tanks.

Regarding additional equipment to Ukraine, for several months we have been working with our partners to provide tanks and armored vehicles, artillery and air defense, the Prime Minister said: [Ukrainian] president [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy spoke last week about what would be most effective for Ukraine to continue developing.

Until a decision is made on this sort of thing, we’re not commenting on speculation about what additional equipment to send or not to send, they added.

A senior government official said Britain could make a decision on tank supply fairly quickly and possibly as early as this week.

Clearly, one element Ukraine lacks in capabilities is a sufficient number of main battle tanks and armored vehicles to support offensive maneuver operations, a separate Western official said Tuesday. And if Ukrainians want to reclaim Russian-held territories, especially fortified territories, they need the capabilities and range of capabilities to allow for offensive maneuvers.

If Britain sends tanks to Ukraine, it will make Kyiv the first Western country to provide heavy armor of this type.

The move would put pressure on Germany to allow allies that have German-made Leopard 2 tanks to move some of them to Ukraine ahead of a Jan. 20 meeting of Western defense ministers to coordinate military aid to the war-torn country.

Berlin has so far resisted the move out of fear that it could lead to escalation and the Kremlin could be seen as a step too far for NATO in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic have already sent Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Kyiv, but the Ukrainian government is making a case for modern heavy armor to supplement infantry and artillery operations to reclaim territory. Occupied by Russia.

Ukraine is seeking main battle tanks and a greater number of armored vehicles to reclaim Russian-occupied territory, said the same Western official quoted above. Ukrainians will look at all partners who can provide tanks and will not particularly worry where they come from, as long as they provide them in sufficient quantities.

A number of Challenger 2 tanks are in service in Estonia and deployed as part of NATO’s enhanced forward deployment in the Baltic region. Some have also been deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq.

House Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Elwood said on Tuesday that Britain absolutely must supply Ukrainian forces with British tanks.

This is our war, but we let Ukrainians fight, a Conservative MP told BBC Radio 4.

There is not just a moralistic issue here, but the fact that Russia is now pushing this against the wider West.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Security Council Minister Nikolai Patrushev said Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine.

The events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv, but rather a military confrontation between Russia and NATO, especially the United States and Britain, Patrushev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Argumenti i Fakti. newspaper in an interview.

