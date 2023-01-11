‘The Last of Us’ breathes new life into the apocalypse





In the landscape of video game adaptations, a specific dilemma keeps coming up as the medium grows in ambition: how to translate a game itself clearly inspired by cinema and television? When The Last of Us was released on PlayStation in 2013, I marveled at its cinematic verisimilitude. It updated a familiar zombie apocalypse aesthetic with some clever science twists; the gaming world is invaded by a fungal infection that turns its victims into violent and stupid monsters. But what made The Last of Us even more immersive was the way it involved players in the morally questionable actions of the main characters. It was an unexpected emotional experience.

Ten years later, that game spawned a sequel, a remake, a so-called remastered version, and now a prestige TV show on HBO written by one of the original creators, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, who is also behind the terrific 2019 Chernobyl mini-series. The core narrative follows the journey of haunted survivor Joel (played here by Pedro Pascal) and his brave teenage charge, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), whom he transports across the country in hopes that she holds the cure for a devastating global infection. The story is gripping, but it’s undeniably indebted to the dystopian cliches one might recognize from Night of the Living Dead or The Road. Without a controller in my hands and the unique participatory element that comes with it, I wasn’t sure this rendition would have enough meat on the bones.

Read: Will there ever be a great video game movie?

I’m glad to be wrong. Many of the plot details in The Last of Us may seem conventional, but the series still delivers a rich genre stew, with the kind of big-budget flavor that sets tentpole HBO productions apart from their direct-to-streaming counterparts. (It will air weekly on HBO and will be available on HBO Max.) The show respects the structure of its ancestry but is not hampered by that devotion. It makes changes where necessary, both to avoid any outdated themes and to break away from the linearity of a game, which functionally requires the player to be pushed in one direction, like on invisible rails.

In The Last of Us, as in all video games, any particular level is pre-programmed; you can’t open every door or trot down every side street, no matter how detailed the design may seem. The show is also constrained by the episodic setting of television, but Mazin and Druckmann strive to create an expansive fictional universe. The performances of Pascals and Ramseys are excellent, and the overall success of The Last of Us hinges on their deepening chemistry as their characters evolve from uneasy strangers to surrogate father and daughter. Still, some of the best drama shows go beyond Joel and Ellies’ trek through a nation in ruins.

This is especially true in the third episode, a mostly standalone work that focuses on one of Joel’s survivalist allies, Bill (Nick Offerman), and his relationship with another survivalist named Frank (Murray Bartlett). The subplot is the strongest example of the watch’s willingness to stray from its source material, taking a supporting character from the game, completely reimagining their backstory, and then giving them some wiggle room. narrative to breathe while avoiding tired apocalypse beats. In the game, Bill’s paranoia is so extreme that he has driven everyone in his life away from him; in the show, those fears shift and relax as he forms a genuine, loving relationship with Frank.

With most pop culture zombie horde stories, I’m used to the idea that no character can ever find lasting happiness. Their world is still too dark and oppressive, and the genre tends to rely on humanity revealing itself as the real monster in the face of such dark times. The Last of Us works hard to present a more hopeful view, especially through Joel and Ellies’ deep bond, though fans of the franchise know that connection will eventually get complicated. (This season covers the events of the first game; future ones can take on the sprawling and difficult second.)

Mazin’s skill in Chernobyl lies in the way he tied together disparate story threads about the disaster without losing sight of the series’ fundamental relationship. The Last of Us has an equally elaborate scope. Some diversions worked less well for me than others, there’s a two-episode arc about a resistance cell in Kansas City that feels more like a generic Walking Dead plotline, but even those relatively mediocre moments help underscore to how the overall approach mainly defies expectations. It’s no ordinary bag of creepy jumps and grisly kills: The Last of Us respects its genre but strives to challenge its grittier tropes.

