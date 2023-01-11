US involvement in war in Ukraine deepens, with troops to be trained in Oklahoma





The Pentagon plans to bring Ukrainian troops to the United States to train on the Patriot missile defense system, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, signaling the latest test of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Biden administrations on the threshold of an intervention. West in the conflict.

The training will take place at Fort Sill, a sprawling facility covering about 145 square miles southwest of Oklahoma City, and could begin as early as next week. The base is home to the U.S. Army’s Patriot Missile Defense Basic Training Program and another program designed to teach American personnel field artillery maneuvers.

The move follows President Bidens’ decision last month approving the transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine, which for weeks suffered Russian missile attacks on its energy grid and other vital infrastructure. Last week, Germany announced it would also send a Patriot battery to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses as millions face repeated power cuts that have cut out heat, light and electricity. Internet access in large parts of the country.

As the war in Ukraine nears its first year, US officials describe the fighting as partially frozen. Russian forces have focused their efforts in recent weeks on the eastern towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, where fighting has been intense but has so far brought no major battlefield gains for either side.

The leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday that his forces had captured Soledar. His Telegram channel posted a photo claiming to show Wagner units inside the city’s salt mine tunnels, although the image could not be independently verified. The British Ministry of Defense said earlier that Russian forces and Wagner’s fighters probably controlled most of the settlement.

A senior US military official, speaking this week on condition of anonymity in accordance with ground rules set by the Pentagon, described the violence as truly savage, with thousands upon thousands of artillery shells being fired by forces Russians and Ukrainians. The United States has estimated in recent weeks that more than 100,000 troops from both countries have been killed or injured so far.

A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday that the Patriot training will prepare about 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to operate, maintain and support the defensive system through training that will take several months. That’s the same number required to operate a Patriot battery, which typically includes eight launchers, each capable of carrying between four and 16 ready-to-fire missiles, depending on the type of ammunition.

US troops typically receive about a year of training on the Patriot before using it in the field. The Pentagon is looking for ways to shorten that delay for Ukrainian forces, given the urgent need to educate them and send them home.

We certainly don’t want to do anything that jeopardizes their ability to keep fighting,” Ryder said. But at the end of the day, it’s a decision the Ukrainians have to make, in terms of how many soldiers they can afford to get out of line to do the training.

Building on Fort Sill, where a school is already established, will help the United States accelerate training under the direction of U.S. Army personnel, Ryder said. Working separately from American students, the Ukrainian soldiers will receive instruction in classrooms, on the Patriot system itself and in a simulation lab, he said.

The Pentagon has no other plan to bring Ukrainian forces to the United States to train on additional weapons systems, Ryder added, although he did not rule out the possibility if needed in the future. . The administration, he says, remains flexible.

Putin railed against the involvement of NATO countries in the war, calling on the United States and its allies to train and arm Ukraine in acts of complicity. He repeatedly warned that if Russia felt threatened by outside forces, it would not hesitate to retaliate. For its part, the Kremlin has turned to other US adversaries, Iran and North Korea, to help it replenish its stockpiles of weapons as Western sanctions have strained its military industry. defense.

A Putin security adviser, Nikolai Patrushev, said in an interview published this week in Russian media that the events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv, but a military confrontation between NATO, and especially the United States and England, with Russia . NATO instructors, Patrushev said, lead Ukrainian forces to death.

The sooner Ukrainian citizens realize that the West is fighting Russia with their hands, the more lives will be saved, Patrushev said.

The Patriot system, first used in combat during the Gulf War to eliminate Iraqi Scud missiles, relies on sophisticated radar to track incoming threats, including cruise and ballistic missiles, and launches missiles at long range to intercept them. Typically deployed from the back of a truck, it requires a crew of at least three soldiers to operate, with significant backup needed to keep it functional.

The plan to conduct the training at Fort Sill, first reported by CNN, comes as the Biden administration takes a series of steps to transform Ukraine’s military from a force primarily capable of stopping the Russian advance. into a force capable of mounting more successful offensive operations aimed at recovering occupied Ukrainian territory.

Senior US officials said the Pentagon is also preparing to train hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers at a time at a US facility in Germany starting this month, focusing on what the US military calls combined arms warfare. . The concept integrates ground operations with long-range artillery, aviation and other weapons. In development for many months, the expanded training program in Germany was publicly announced last month ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, where he pleaded for more help.

Biden has in recent weeks endorsed a broad expansion of arms transfers to Ukraine, with the United States saying on Friday it would send heavily armored Bradley fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery and thousands of rounds to sustain. It’s an effort aimed at changing the dynamics on the battlefield and allowing Ukrainian forces to advance further along the front lines of the wars, which have remained essentially static for months, U.S. officials said. defense.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, continue to pursue additional capabilities that their military does not currently possess, including Western main battle tanks such as the Abrams, which is made in the United States. Washington has been reluctant to meet all of Zelensky’s requests for advanced weaponry, aware of the threat of retaliation from Putin and the training and maintenance requirements that each new system brings.

Ryder said Tuesday that U.S. and Ukrainian officials will continue to discuss Ukraine’s needs, and that the Pentagon will seek to provide them with the capabilities they need not only to defend their country, but also to be able to retake territory. He did not specify.

The package approved on Friday included more than $3 billion worth of military hardware. It is the biggest transfer since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Biden has approved the transfer of $24.2 billion worth of weapons since the invasion.

Polls show broad American support for Ukraine aid has dwindled in recent months, as some Republicans have argued that it is irresponsible for the federal government to spend such sums when the United States faces to economic difficulties. The newly minted GOP majority in the House has pledged to review administration aid packages, though tens of billions of dollars to help Ukraine, approved in the last budget cycle, remain available.

Erin Cunningham and Karen DeYoung contributed to this report.

